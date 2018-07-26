AccelStor Showcases New NVMe-oF Solution vFlexiArray™ at Flash Memory Summit 2018

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2018--AccelStor, the manufacturer of innovative award-winning All-Flash Arrays (AFAs), announces that it will display the latest vFlexiArray™ technology at Flash Memory Summit 2018, Booth #132, in Hall A of the Santa Clara Convention Center, in Santa Clara, California, USA, from August 7 to 9.

To share AccelStor’s vision about the latest NVMe-oF technology and explain the methodology of vFlexiArray™, Chaan Beard, Chief Solutions Architect of AccelStor, will be talking about Developing low latency Data Services on NVMe-oF Shared Storage in two sessions on August 7 and August 9, at the Flash Memory Summit.

vFlexiArray™ is a new NVMe-oF storage solution that integrates with the award winning FlexiRemap ® technology which virtualizes both controllers, the NVMe SSDs and leverages RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE) in an end-to-end fabric. This innovative solution not only delivers extreme aggregated performance of up to 40 million IOPS with ultra-low latency in just 8U of rack space, but also supports flexible scale-out and scale-up architecture providing feature-rich data services, including FlexiRemap® 2(N+1) Data Protection that allows two simultaneous SSDs failures without data loss and the usual Data Services we have come to expect with storage systems such as snapshots, clones, thin-provisioning, inline deduplication, replication and compression et al.

“NVMe-oF is an emerging solution that has been designed to handle performance-hungry and data-intensive workloads. Data Services are crucial for these environments. Current NVMe solutions from other vendors consume front-end computing resources to execute data services or do not support must-have features for data protection and storage efficiency.” said David Kao, AccelStor Vice President. “vFlexiArray™ is designed for multi-tenant data centers and offers feature-rich data services which flexibly scale performance and capacity on demand without compromising the latency of NVMe.”

To learn more, please attend both speaking sessions or book one-on-one meetings with AccelStor storage experts at our booth.

