Protegrity Promotes Clare Cunniffe to Lead Global Sales as Demand Grows for Company’s Innovative Data Security Solutions

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2018--Protegrity has promoted software industry veteran Clare Cunniffe to the role of Global SVP of Sales as demand grows for the Protegrity Data Security Platform, which offers centrally-controlled data discovery, security and user activity logging for applications, databases, Big Data warehouses, mainframes, and the cloud.

Cunniffe, who most recently was North American Sales Director, is responsible for the alignment of Protegrity’s sales focus and ensuring operational excellence across all regions including North America, EMEA and now APAC, where Protegrity opened its newest office. She will lead the continued roll-out of Protegrity Prime, the industry’s first all-in subscription solution launched earlier this year that bundles the company’s software, support and consulting services into flexible tiers based on how much sensitive data is protected.

Reporting to Protegrity CEO Suni Munshani, Cunniffe will also ensure client adoption of the company’s latest innovation, Protegrity Insight, an always available, purpose built discovery and analysis-based tool designed to help companies assess and understand their risk exposure by showing them where their sensitive data resides; analyze and address top of mind compliance metrics; and, by leveraging the full suite of Protegrity software solutions, protect their data at rest, in transit or in use.

“Clare is a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently delivers results,” said Munshani. “She is uniquely qualified to drive strategic prioritization and accountability within Protegrity, with a laser-focus on operational excellence and business growth. I have tremendous confidence in Clare's ability to drive and extend the next-generation of Protegrity's market leadership."

Cunniffe joined Protegrity in 2015 from Informatica, where she had significant success as VP for Financial Services. “I am very excited to be taking on this challenging role,” she said. “When I look at Protegrity today, we have so much going for us. Great leadership, a great team, and a product that is technologically ahead of everyone else.”

Protegrity is the only enterprise data security software platform that combines machine learning, data discovery, and classification tools along with scalable, data-centric encryption, tokenization, de-identification and masking to help businesses secure sensitive information everywhere while maintaining data usability. Built for complex, heterogeneous business environments, the Protegrity Data Security Platform provides unprecedented levels of data security for applications, data warehouses, mainframes, big data and the cloud in the industry's first all-in subscription solution. Companies trust Protegrity to help them identify, locate and protect sensitive data enterprise wide, manage risk, achieve compliance, enable business analytics and confidently adopt new platforms.

