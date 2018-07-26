Taiwan can revolutionize its work force and simultaneously address both its demographic and economic challenges by revising its immigration policy, Patrick Taran, president of the Global Migration Policy Association, said in Taipei Wednesday.



"The economy of Taiwan clearly needs workers," Taran said. "Its native workers are disappearing, but foreign workers continue to be constrained from arriving. They are needed for the labor demand in this country."



Speaking at an international workshop on strategies for combating human trafficking, Taran outlined what he saw as the root causes of human trafficking and smuggling and made recommendations for dealing with those challenges.



"Trafficking and smuggling exist because there is a demand for labor, particularly for cheap and unprotected labor, such as in Taiwan's fishing industry, while at the same time there is little or no labor protection or inspection, no effective immigration policies," he said.



When circulation is freer, when employers' access to labor and job-seekers' access to work is unrestricted, while abuse of workers is controlled, the problems all but disappear, Taran said.



"That's certainly the case within most regional economic communities," he added.



In what he called a dramatic example of such a case, he said the problem of human trafficking in Western Europe disappeared overnight in 2001 when the European Union dropped its visa restrictions on nationals of 10 accession countries.



Taran suggested that Taiwan review its immigration policy to address the increasing shortage of labor, which he said has created a market for trafficking to flourish.



"Trafficking is a business and it's driven and inspired by labor demand," he said.



Outside the venue of the workshop, meanwhile, a coalition of Taiwan nongovernmental organizations called Human Rights for Migrant Fishers staged a rally, calling on the government to take action to eradicate human rights abuses and human trafficking in the fishing industry.



The workshop, which is being hosted by the National Immigration Agency, on Thursday will discuss issues such as preventing exploitation of migrant domestic workers and fishermen, with participants from New Zealand, the Philippines, and Indonesian sharing their experiences.



(By Shih Hsiu-chuan)

