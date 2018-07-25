Hundreds of Gazans protest UN agency layoffs, pay cuts

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Employees of the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency are holding a demonstration in the Gaza Strip in protest of sweeping pay cuts and dismissals.

Hundreds of employees of the agency, known as UNRWA, held a sit-in on Wednesday at the organization's Gaza City headquarters. One former staffer attempted to set himself on fire, but was stopped.

UNRWA recently fired 125 Gaza employees and downgraded another 580 to contract workers.

Earlier this year, the U.S. cut around $300 million in funding to UNRWA, resulting in a $217 million budget shortfall that U.N. officials warned would result in major cutbacks.

UNRWA provides basic services to millions of Palestinians and their descendants, made refugees in Gaza, West Bank and neighboring Arab countries after Israel's creation in 1948. Israel contends UNRWA perpetuates the refugee problem.