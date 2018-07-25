|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|56
|44
|.560
|—
|Atlanta
|54
|44
|.551
|1
|Washington
|49
|51
|.490
|7
|Miami
|44
|59
|.427
|13½
|New York
|41
|57
|.418
|14
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|58
|42
|.580
|—
|Milwaukee
|58
|45
|.563
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|53
|49
|.520
|6
|St. Louis
|51
|50
|.505
|7½
|Cincinnati
|44
|57
|.436
|14½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|56
|45
|.554
|—
|Arizona
|56
|46
|.549
|½
|Colorado
|53
|47
|.530
|2½
|San Francisco
|52
|50
|.510
|4½
|San Diego
|42
|62
|.404
|15½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Miami 9, Atlanta 3
Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 4, 16 innings
N.Y. Mets 6, San Diego 3
Pittsburgh 9, Cleveland 4
St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 2, 11 innings
Arizona 5, Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 5, Washington 4, 10 innings
Houston 8, Colorado 2, 10 innings
San Francisco 4, Seattle 3
|Wednesday's Games
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Arizona (Godley 11-6) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 4-5), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-8) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suarez 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-8), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 6-7) at Miami (Straily 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 3-4) at Atlanta (Sanchez 5-2), 7:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 1-1) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 5-1), 10:15 p.m.
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.