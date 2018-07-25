  1. Home
  2. World

National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/25 22:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 56 44 .560
Atlanta 54 44 .551 1
Washington 49 51 .490 7
Miami 44 59 .427 13½
New York 41 57 .418 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 58 42 .580
Milwaukee 58 45 .563
Pittsburgh 53 49 .520 6
St. Louis 51 50 .505
Cincinnati 44 57 .436 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 56 45 .554
Arizona 56 46 .549 ½
Colorado 53 47 .530
San Francisco 52 50 .510
San Diego 42 62 .404 15½

___

Tuesday's Games

Miami 9, Atlanta 3

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 4, 16 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, San Diego 3

Pittsburgh 9, Cleveland 4

St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 2, 11 innings

Arizona 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 5, Washington 4, 10 innings

Houston 8, Colorado 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 4, Seattle 3

Wednesday's Games

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona (Godley 11-6) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 4-5), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-8) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suarez 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-8), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 6-7) at Miami (Straily 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 3-4) at Atlanta (Sanchez 5-2), 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 1-1) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 5-1), 10:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.