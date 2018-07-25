Toronto police: No evidence for Islamic State attack claim

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders says officials have found no evidence to support the Islamic State group's claim of responsibility for Sunday's mass shooting in Toronto that killed two and injured 13.

The Islamic State claimed that one of its "soldiers" carried out the attack in response to its calls to target citizens of the U.S-led coalition battling it. The claim appears on one of the group's social media channels, and a security member of IS was quoted speaking to the group's Amaq news agency.

Saunders said in a statement Wednesday that investigators have "no evidence to support these claims."

Saunders says officials will explore every investigative avenue, including interviews and reviewing the online activity and mental health experiences of dead gunman Faisal Hussain.