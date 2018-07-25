CORRECTING and REPLACING ROOT Data Center Announces Plans for Campus Expansion of Its Montréal R1 Data Center

MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2018--Headline of release should read: ROOT Data Center Announces Plans for Campus Expansion of Its Montréal R1 Data Center (instead of ROOT Data Center Announces Plans for Campus Expansion of Its Montréal R1 Data Center – Two Data Centers in One).

ROOT DATA CENTER ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR CAMPUS EXPANSION OF ITS MONTRÉAL R1 DATA CENTER

ROOT Plans to Deploy an Additional 10MW of Power Capacity at Its La Salle Campus to Support Rapid Customer Growth

ROOT Data Center today announces plans to build a third data center to become part of its MTL-R1 La Salle campus. MTL-R1B is a greenfield development that will create an additional 10MW of power capacity, allowing ROOT Data Center to meet the growing demands of new and existing customers.

Roughly 20 percent of the new facility’s capacity has been pre-sold prior to beginning construction. This pre-determined agreement is indicative of ROOT Data Center’s long-term commitment to its tenants and demonstrates its ability to grow and expand as necessary to meet their evolving demands.

“As their businesses grow, our customers depend upon us to provide the additional capacity necessary to ensure expansion can take place and meet the increasingly fast growth rates of our customers,” explains AJ Byers, President and CEO of ROOT Data Center. “With a commitment to evolving alongside new and future tenants, ROOT is helping to make Montréal a data center location of choice for growing global enterprises, ultimately boosting the region’s economy.”

The rapid, global expansion of cloud-based companies is driven by an immense increase in data generation. As a result, data center owners and operators must seek ways to secure the necessary capacity and space to serve massive cloud deployments without exhausting energy resources. Montréal has quickly become an optimal location for data center deployment and digital asset investment as demonstrated by ROOT’s ability to deliver highly-reliable infrastructure, low-cost, green energy solutions and strict security standards.

This new build follows the recent announcement of an additional 6MW at ROOT’s MTL-R2 facility. This continued expansion exemplifies ROOT’s ongoing economic investment and development in our community. ROOT’s commitment was recognized by the West Island Chamber of Commerce, naming ROOT as the winner of three different awards, including Business of the Year.

ROOT's Montréal location offers several strategic advantages for businesses looking to house their data in Canada. With nearly 100 percent hydro-electrically generated energy, ROOT's data centers are an environmentally responsible option for data center implementations. Combined with the province’s cool climate and low power rates which are among the lowest in North America, ROOT's colocation solutions are substantially more cost-effective than other markets. Located along one of the most heavily-trafficked routes on the internet connecting Europe with the U.S., its data centers are ideally positioned to ensure low-latency connectivity for international business operations and have the ability to accommodate today's most advanced and high density servers.

About ROOT Data Center

ROOT is a next-generation data center company that provides colocation solutions to empower the world’s computing leaders. Its modular design promises optimal agility and efficiency, which enables all customers to scale their technology infrastructure and grow with confidence. Less power to waste, more power to you. For more information, visit www.rootdatacenter.com.

