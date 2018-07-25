Webair Listed as a Notable Vendor in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2018--Webair, a high-touch, agile Cloud and fully managed infrastructure service provider, today announces that it has been named as a Notable Vendor in Gartner’s July 2018 “ Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service.” This is the second year in a row that Webair has been recognized in this report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005452/en/

Webair Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) (Photo: Business Wire)

According to Gartner’s report, “The Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market consists of hundreds of providers, all with different approaches and capabilities. This creates immense complexity around vendor selection. Infrastructure and operations leaders should use this Magic Quadrant to help evaluate providers of DRaaS.”*

“As a growing number of enterprises employ hybrid IT strategies, Webair’s Business Continuity services have evolved beyond simple DRaaS to cover all elements of complex IT environments. This includes a strong focus on IT resilience across all physical infrastructure, cloud platforms, SaaS integration, and network configurations,” comments Michael C. Orza, President and CEO of Webair. “We’re proud to once again be included in Gartner’s list of Notable Vendors in its July 2018 ‘Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service,’ as we believe this demonstrates our commitment to providing customers with world-class Disaster Recovery solutions.”

With Webair’s DRaaS solutions, customers can choose to replicate their data and applications at any one of Webair’s highly secure international locations across North America, Europe and Asia. With pre-planned, automated failover and failback, users can achieve synchronous replication backed by 15-minute Recovery Point Objectives (RPOs) and one-hour Recovery Time Objectives (RTOs).

DRaaS offerings are part of Webair’s larger IT Resilience Assurance Services, which include management of the design, implementation and ongoing maintenance of the comprehensive DR solution, while providing attestation of successful recovery testing. Webair’s full suite of IT Resilience Assurance Services includes three tiers of disaster recovery as well as off-site backups, allowing organizations to match specific applications to the most appropriate and cost-effective platform.

*Gartner: Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service, Mark Thomas Jaggers, Ron Blair, 12 July 2018.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

For more information about Webair and its Off-site Backups and DRaaS solutions, visit www.webair.com/disaster-recovery.

About Webair

Headquartered in New York for over 20 years, Webair delivers agile and reliable Cloud and Managed Infrastructure solutions leveraging its highly secure and enterprise-grade network of data centers in New York, Los Angeles, Montréal, Amsterdam, and Asia-Pacific. Webair’s key services include fully managed Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud; Customized Networking; Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service; Ransomware Recovery-as-a-Service; Off-Site Backups; DDoS Mitigation; Web and application stacks; and Colocation.

Webair services can be delivered securely via direct network tie-ins to customers’ existing infrastructure, enabling them to consume SLA-backed solutions with ease, efficiency and agility — as if they were on-premise. With an emphasis on reliability and high-touch customer service, Webair is a true technology partner to enterprises and SMBs including healthcare, IT, eCommerce, SaaS and VoIP providers. Because Webair focuses on its core value of owning managed infrastructure within its own facilities, it is also an ideal cloud solution provider and business partner for VARs, MSPs, and IT consultants. For more information, visit www.webair.com, or follow Webair on Twitter: @WebairInc, Facebook: facebook.com/WebairHosting and LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/webair.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005452/en/

CONTACT: MEDIA INQUIRIES:

iMiller Public Relations for Webair

Joanna Soucy

Tel: +1.866.307.2510

Email:webair@imillerpr.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT NETWORKS SOFTWARE

SOURCE: Webair

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/25/2018 10:05 AM/DISC: 07/25/2018 10:06 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005452/en