Jail supervisor expected to plead guilty in inmate's death

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee County jail supervisor who ordered the water to be turned off in a cell leading to the dehydration death of a mentally ill inmate may be about to change her plea to guilty.

Kashka Meadors is charged with felony neglect of a resident of a penal facility, punishable by up to 3½ years in prison. A court filing indicates Meadors plans to change her not guilty plea during a hearing Wednesday morning in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

Meadors testified during an April inquest into the death of 38-year-old Terrill Thomas that she ordered the water shut off because Thomas had flooded his cell by clogging the toilet.

She is one of three jail employees facing criminal charges in Thomas' death. Prosecutors say Thomas spent a week without water.