Global Cell Culture Market 2018-2022 | Demand for 3D Cell Culture to Spur Growth | Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for 3D cell culture. 3D cell culture is a process of growing biological cells in an artificially created environment. 3D cell culture closely resembles the normal cell morphology and hence is being used in various research fields. Moreover, 3D cell culture provides detailed information on cell growth, which helps in the prediction of drug resistance. Additionally, stem cell research, viral pathogenesis, viral growth, infection, and pathogen-host interactions can also be studied using 3D models.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in infectious diseases as one of the key emerging trends in the global cell culture market:

Global cell culture market: Increase in infectious diseases

The prevalence of infectious diseases is increasing at a fast rate due to the growing global population. There have been several cases of spread of virus such as, Ebola, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), swine flu, Zika, and Lasse fever, which are considered global pandemics. These infections spread at a fast rate, generally in less than a week.

“Treating pandemic and epidemic infectious diseases require vaccine or drugs. This has led to R&D of antiviral drugs, cell-based therapies, and vaccines by using cell culture methods. The preference for cell-based vaccines has increased because the process produces vaccines in the shortest amount of time as it is not dependent on an egg supply or limited by the selection of vaccine viruses that are adopted for the growth in eggs. All these advantages have resulted in an increase in the use of cell culture techniques to treat and prevent infectious diseases,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life science research tools.

Global cell culture market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global cell culture market by product (consumables and equipment) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 43%, which is mostly contributed by North America. The market in the region is driven by the factors such as rapidly increasing infectious diseases demanding the need of antibiotics and other drugs; and increasing use of cell-based products to treat various chronic diseases such as cancer, tuberculosis, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, the presence of sophisticated infrastructure and growing R&D activities are likely to spur the market growth in the Americas.

