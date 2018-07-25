Beach concert and fire fishing watching held in New Taipei’s Jinshan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Jinshan beach fire fishing concert, an event that combined a concert and the unique practice of Sulphuric Fire Fishing (蹦火仔), was held at Jinshan Beach in New Taipei City on Saturday (July 21), according to Taiwan’s North Coast and Guanyinshan National Scenic Area Administration (NCGNSAA).

The event featured the world’s last four remaining sulphuric fire fishing boats operating in waters off the venue along with narration given by culture and history experts, who were invited by the event organizers to help visitors understand the unique practice.

Sulphuric Fire Fishing, an important industrial and cultural heritage of Jinshan, is still continuing on local waters during summer.

The shows of the four fire fishing boats took place at two different times on Saturday night. After a fisherman on each of the boats lit a sulfuric fire on the end of a long stick to light up the surroundings of the boat, which made an explosive sound, a great many scaled sardines leaped out of water because they were attracted to light.

Two other events also organized by the NCGNSAA will take place in August: the Heping Island music festival from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on August 4 (Saturday) and the Dawulun starlit sky festival from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on August 12 (Sunday).

