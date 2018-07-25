Industry Analysis for a Leading Anesthetic Machine Manufacturer: Tips to Understand Future Business Growth | Infiniti Research

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new industry analysis engagement for a leading anesthetic machine manufacturer. A leading anesthetic machine manufacturer wanted to assess the attractiveness of the newer market segments and develop targeted strategies to drive future business growth.

According to the experts at Infiniti, “The rising development of medical devices with millions of product variations presents a major challenge for anesthesia machine manufacturers.”

The medical devices manufacturing industry is growing every day owing to the rise in health concerns, increasing health care costs, and rising aging population. There is a shift from a transaction-based approach to a value-based approach in the medical device manufacturing market all around the world. This shift is resulting in the development of new and innovative products, especially in the countries like China and India, where the demand for medical devices has witnessed a significant increase in the recent years.

The industry analysis engagement presented by Infiniti helped the client to identify the potential opportunities across the market space. Also, it helped the client to devise a go-to-market strategy, commercialize the delivery system, and efficaciously pilot test the concept.

This industry analysis engagement solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Develop a brand concept with the help of expert recommendations Discover a winning market strategy and successfully pilot test the concept

This industry analysis engagement solution provided predictive insights on:

Identifying changes that may be required to enhance product or service offerings Gaining more insights into the opportunities present in the medical devices market

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

