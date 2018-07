The Latest: Trump tweets congratulations to Brian Kemp

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on the Georgia governor's race (all times local):

9 a.m.

President Donald Trump is congratulating Brian Kemp for his Tuesday victory in the GOP runoff for Georgia governor.

Trump had endorsed Kemp, pointing to his tough stance on illegal immigration and support for gun rights. Vice President Mike Pence also had stumped for Kemp on the campaign trail.

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted: "Now go win against the open border, crime loving opponent that the Democrats have given you. She is weak on Vets, the Military and the 2nd Amendment. Win!"

Kemp this fall will go up against Democrat Stacey Abrams, who could become the country's first black female governor.

___

3:15 a.m.

Georgia Republicans tapped Brian Kemp to face Democrat Stacey Abrams in the Georgia governor's race, and now the two are headed for a November matchup that will test history and highlight the widening gaps between the two major parties in the Trump era.

Kemp is the two-term secretary of state who trounced longtime Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle in a runoff Tuesday. Kemp was helped by President Donald Trump's endorsement.

Abrams, meanwhile, was already set as the Democratic nominee after dominating her primary in May. She's since become a national Democratic Party celebrity as she tries to become the first black female governor in American history.

Those results mean both parties opted for candidates who appealed to the respective bases, instead of primary rivals that had backing from party centrists.