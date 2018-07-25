Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Director Earns Recognition on Annual List of Most Influential Boardroom Leaders

PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2018--Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) board member Leo “Lee” Higdon has been named to the National Association of Corporate Directors’ (“NACD”) 2018 Directorship 100 list. The prestigious list annually recognizes the most influential corporate directors, corporate-governance experts, policymakers and influencers who have significantly impacted boardroom practices and performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005057/en/

Leo "Lee" Higdon (Photo: Business Wire)

"Selection for this distinguished list signifies that one has achieved the highest level of excellence in his or her profession," said NACD president and CEO Peter Gleason. "We salute the commitment it takes to uphold these high standards and to serve as an example to other corporate governance leaders.”

For four decades NACD has recognized individual directors who serve as a role model by promoting exemplary board leadership, oversight and courage in the boardroom. The 2018 honorees will be recognized during the NACD Directorship 100 Gala on Nov. 28 in New York City.

On the Citizens board, Higdon is an independent director and member of the Audit and Compensation & Human Resources committees. He also currently serves on the board of Encompass Health Corp., where he is non-executive chairman, and on the board of Eaton Vance, where he is lead director. He spent 20 years at Salomon Brothers, where he was an investment banker before rising to vice chairman. He then moved into higher education, serving as dean of the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia and then as president of Babson College and president of College of Charleston. He most recently served as president of Connecticut College before retiring in 2013.

Higdon’s past corporate and non-profit board appointments have included Chemtura Corporation, Newmont Mining, Bestfoods, Georgetown University, Mt. Holyoke College, the Brooklyn Museum of Art and Africare. He received his B.A. from Georgetown University and M.B.A. from the University of Chicago following two years in the Peace Corps.

The full list of the 2018 NACD Directorship 100 honorees can be found here: 2018 Honorees.

To learn more about the NACD Directorship 100, visit www.NACDonline.org/D100.

About NACD The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 17,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today’s directors are well prepared for tomorrow’s challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit www.NACDonline.org. To become an NACD member, please contact us at Join@NACDonline.org or 202-572-2089. If you are already a member, contact your NACD Membership Advisor at MembershipAdvisor@NACDonline.org to ensure that you are receiving the best value from your membership.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $155.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2018. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,200 ATMs and approximately 1,150 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers corporate, institutional and not-for-profit clients a full range of wholesale banking products and services, including lending and deposits, capital markets, treasury services, foreign exchange and interest rate products and asset finance. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005057/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Peter Lucht, 781-655-2289

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA RHODE ISLAND

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BANKING FINANCE

SOURCE: Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/25/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 07/25/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005057/en