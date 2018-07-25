Intersect Power Welcomes Tammy Nikoltcheva to Executive Team as Partner, Power Marketing and Origination

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2018--Intersect Power, a utility-scale power development company, today welcomes Ms. Tammy Nikoltcheva to the executive team. Ms. Nikoltcheva joins Intersect Power as a partner responsible for all power marketing, including the origination, negotiation and structuring of all energy and Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) sales to the company’s customers across North America.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005186/en/

Tammy Nikoltcheva joins Intersect Power as a partner responsible for all power marketing, including the origination, negotiation and structuring of all energy and Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) sales to the company’s customers across North America. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Nikoltcheva brings more than twenty years of experience in traditional power generation, energy trading and renewable energy industries. She previously held senior positions at TerraForm Power, the energy trading divisions of Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch and began her career at Calpine.

“Tammy is an amazing addition to our executive team with an incredible pedigree in traditional power and gas,” said Sheldon Kimber, CEO and Co-Founder, Intersect Power. “Tammy brings a unique experience and creativity in deal structuring which allows us to bring more innovative products and services to our current and future customers.”

“Intersect Power has a bright future and a team of people I am eager to work alongside,” said Tammy Nikoltcheva, Partner, Power Marketing and Origination, Intersect Power. “I am excited to offer my blend of comprehensive energy markets expertise to a team that has been so successful in the renewable sector already.”

Prior to joining Intersect Power, Ms. Nikoltcheva was Vice President, Commercial Strategies and Risk Management at TerraForm Power, an owner and operator of wind and solar power plants with total installed capacity of over 3,600 MW. During her tenure at TerraForm Power, she led a team responsible for hedging the renewable energy credits generated by the portfolio, re-contracting expiring Power Purchase Agreements, scheduling the generated electricity into the daily markets, and overall commodities risk management activities.

Before TerraForm, Ms. Nikoltcheva spent nine years at the energy trading divisions of Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch in both Houston and New York. There she was responsible for executing commodities transactions with independent power producers, utilities, load serving entities and renewable energy firms. At both banks, she worked closely with the investment banking teams on buy/sell transactions or hedge supported refinancing efforts.

Ms. Nikoltcheva started her career in the power industry at Calpine, owner and operator of gas fired and geothermal power plans, shortly after the deregulation of the industry sparked the gas-fired power plant build out of the late ‘90s and early ‘00s. At Calpine, she led the national accounts structuring efforts, and was responsible for negotiating many of the commodity transactions supporting capital raises during that period.

About Intersect Power

Intersect Power is a renewable energy development company bringing utility-scale power to wholesale customers and markets, delivering value and viability to both energy buyers and asset owners. The company develops renewable energy assets from initial idea to construction – including all aspects of siting, permitting, interconnection, power marketing, procurement and finance. Intersect Power is actively developing more than 1.5GWp of early stage projects across the U.S. For more information: http://www.intersectpower.com

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005186/en/

CONTACT: For partnership inquiries:

info@intersectpower.com

or

For press inquiries:

Intersect Power

Cate Powers, 415-939-3589

press@intersectpower.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENERGY ALTERNATIVE ENERGY UTILITIES COMMUNICATIONS MARKETING

SOURCE: Intersect Power

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/25/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 07/25/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005186/en