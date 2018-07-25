Clientron Debuts Its Multi-Functional PST650 POS Terminal with Integrated Printer to Enhance Intelligent Retail and Hospitality Solutions

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2018--Clientron Corp., a world-leading provider of POS, thin client and embedded systems, debuts the PST650, a fully integrated POS terminal, which features built-in the choice of major brand thermal printers to optimize your business operations and enhance user experience. With streamline and flexible design, the PST650 is armed at POS applications including ordering, checkout, and self-service solutions for hospitality and retail industries.

Multiple integrated thermal printer options

Designed with 15” bezel-free display, the PST650 offers 7H scratch-resistant and IP64 water & dust-proof front panel protection. It offers free space on the stand for multiple cube-type thermal printers and fits perfectly into environments, where counter space saving and flexibility is demanded. With screw-less rear cover assembly design, it allows for easy access receipt printing, and a built-in high speed thermal printer helps users to improve work efficiency.

Trusted & power-efficient embedded platform

With streamlined capability and innovation, the PST650 takes advantage of power-efficient Intel® quad-core processors with speeds up to 2GHz to deliver outstanding computing, graphical and media performance in a compact form factor and a fanless architecture. It gives forward-thinking businesses options for durable, endurance, and performance.

Variety Peripherals Configuration Options

Additionally, it comes with a wide range of easily connected modules, including iButton, magnetic card readers, 2D barcode scanner, VFD, 8, 10.4 or 15-inch customer displays options. The easy-access 2.5” HDD tray design allows users to conveniently install or replace HDD for maintenance and allows easy to install MSR and iButton via USB connector. The PST650 can be used in many different fields like retail, kiosk, convenience stores, fashion shops or hospitality locations.

The PST650 POS terminal is a valuable and practical addition to your POS solutions. For more products information, visit the Clientron website: www.clientron.com

About Clientron

Clientron was founded in 1983. The company is dedicated to providing global intelligent solutions to our clients. With design, manufacturing and service abilities, Clientron offers high-quality and high-performance computing platforms including Thin Client, POS and Intelligent Systems. We are steadfast in our commitment to develop and provide even more advanced IoT client solutions and services for our partners and customers to build an intelligent e-World. Visit us at .

