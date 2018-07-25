European Court of Justice rules Polish arrest warrants can be halted

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled against extraditing suspects to Poland on Wednesday if there are "serious and fact-based grounds" to believe the suspect would not receive a fair trial.

The ruling concerns a Polish man in Ireland who claims recent justice reforms in Poland harmed his chances of being treated fairly. The man is suspected of drug trade.

In recent years, Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has been working to place courts under a tighter control of the executive branch. Among other steps, the parliament now has power to choose members of the National Council of the Judiciary whose job is to oversee judicial impartiality. More recently, the lawmakers changed retirement age for the Supreme Court judges, which critics believe was aimed at ousting the most experienced judges and stacking the body with government supporters. The Supreme Court and its chief Malgorzata Gersdorf are opposing the move.

The EU has sharply criticized the reforms, with the EU Commission launching an official warning process and claiming there was a "clear risk of a serious breach of the rule of law."

Two-step check for extradition

The Luxembourg-based ECJ cited the proceedings in their explanation of the Wednesday ruling, adding that "protecting the judiciary independence is very important to ensure an effective legal protection for individuals."

At the same time, the EU judges stressed that refusing extradition must be an exception and not a rule.

Before denying an extradition, a foreign court must take two steps, the judges said. Firstly, it must determine if the courts in the country of destination are able to decide independently and without outside pressure. The decision needs to be based on "objective, reliable, specific and properly updated" material. If the courts are found not to be independent in general, the outside court must then determine that the individual suspect, the person facing extradition, would be harmed by the deficiencies.

Regarding the suspected drug dealer in Ireland, the ECJ also confirmed to the Irish High Court that it was possible for Warsaw to offer guarantees for a fair trial.

