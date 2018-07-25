Synacor Sees Zimbra Collaboration Platform Deployments Rise on New Product Capabilities

BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2018--Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) today announced that its Zimbra open source-based email and collaboration platform is seeing increased rollouts by governments and enterprises globally. In the first half of 2018, there have been more than 230 new deployments of Zimbra, with 110 of those customers added in Q2. Since announcing Zimbra 8.8 late last year, Synacor has continued to add enhancements, including Zimbra Talk V2, updates to Zimbra Briefcase for shared document, spreadsheet and presentation collaboration, and enhancements to storage and security.

With the recent releases, customers can take advantage of new user experience features and tech stack enhancements such as real-time backup, ActiveSync across mobile and desktop, hierarchical storage management and better delegated admin functionality. New rollouts of Zimbra this year include Foxcraft Homes (U.S.), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India), Hiwin (Taiwan), Skyora (UK), and ASAL: Algerian Space Agency (Africa).

“Synacor has emerged as an important partner for us as we’ve evolved how we communicate as an organization and consolidated the tools we use to collaborate,” said Davesh Singh Assistant Director at Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). “The company’s continued commitment to innovation around Zimbra with rapid release updates ensures we continue to have the flexibility we need to move as fast as our business demands.”

Zimbra 8.8.8 and 8.8.9, released in April and July 2018, introduced Zimbra Talk V2, an enterprise-level messaging platform inside the Zimbra Web Client, capable of one-to-one and group messaging and videoconferencing, and file and screen sharing. The releases also feature updates to Zimbra Drive and Zimbra Briefcase that include seamless synchronization and sharing of files between users, wherever they are and on any device.

Members of the Zimbra community will meet at Zimbra ACTIV8 Vietnam and ACTIV8 North America to provide input to the future direction of the platform. Key discussions from past events have centered around driving continued adoption, being cloud-friendly in addition to on-premises, offering modern and easily customizable user interfaces and automatically addressing user traffic.

“Zimbra’s success with more than 4,300 customers is a result of our unrelenting commitment to meeting the needs of our customers and a passionate community of channel partners and developers who continue to push us forward every day,” said Marcus Teo, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Sales & Marketing at Synacor.

About Zimbra Email and Collaboration

Zimbra, a Synacor product, is an email collaboration platform that includes contacts, calendar, tasks, file sharing, instant messaging and videoconferencing, plus best-of-breed add-ons for extensibility. It powers approximately 500 million mailboxes in 160+ countries and works with more than 1,900 channel partners. Enterprises, governments and service providers trust Zimbra.

Zimbra can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud or as a hybrid service. The Zimbra Business Solution Provider Network offers it as a Hosted Service. Synacor operates a turnkey, fully hosted/managed, and monetized solution for Service Providers.

About Synacor

Synacor (Nasdaq:SYNC) is the trusted technology development, multiplatform services and revenue partner for video, Internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises. Synacor’s mission is to enable its customers to better engage with their consumers. Its customers use Synacor’s technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships. Synacor delivers managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity management. www.synacor.com

For more information about becoming a Zimbra Partner visit https://www.zimbra.com/partners/become-partner/

