ROVIDIUM Ready to Hit the Market, Dr. Chunyu Zhang’s Anti-Cancer and Anti-Aging Results Delivered

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2018--Both luxury and core versions of the novel dietary supplement ROVIDIUM for anti-cancer and anti-aging effects, have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and obtained Certificates of Free Sale. ROVIDIUM is based on the latest research from Dr. Chunyu Zhang, Principal Investigator for the Lung Cancer and Aging Program at the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. The product is soon to meet clients in both the US and China.

ROVIDIUM contains core ingredients of rice germ and rice bran extract Ceramide, turmeric extract Curcumin and green tea extract EGCG, with raw materials selected from Japan, Germany, China and US brand suppliers. The ingredients are evaluated by the US FDA as “Generally Recognized as Safe” (GRAS). Purified by high-tech and micro-encapsulated, ROVIDIUM features excellent purity, sustained-release stability and bioavailability. The production and packaging will take place in California in accordance with the cGMP standard and above.

Although ROVIDIUM has yet to be officially released, its design concept of both anti-cancer and anti-aging biological effects and food-grade natural ingredients have caught the eyes of the US media. Additionally, with the ever growing demand for self-health management, the exploration and respect for natural ingredients is a continuing trend in the health market industry. Therefore, ROVIDIUM comes into being at the right time.

Dr. Chunyu Zhang, the developer of ROVIDIUM, remarked, “The Nobel laureate Dr. James Watson, who is one of the co-discoverers of the DNA double helix in 1953 with Francis Crick and Rosalind Franklin, mentioned in his speech on cancer treatment at the Shenzhen Precision Medicine Summit last year that since the targeted therapy based on gene mutation needs to be improved and immunotherapy is unaffordable for average families, the search for safe, effective and affordable anti-cancer substances from natural products will benefit more people and should be the direction for future.”

To date, the prevention and treatment of cancer remain major problems facing all countries around the world. Due to its high treatment cost and severe toxic side effects of radiotherapy and chemotherapy, cancer has been a nightmare to all. The common practice for cancer prevention is genetic screening and vaccination. Although effective, effects are limited. Genetic screening is only a projection of probability, and vaccines can only cover a few types of cancer. For high incidence cancers such as lung cancer, there is currently no vaccine.

“There is no doubt that cancer prevention is the smartest investment and the most economical way of treatment,” said Dr. Chunyu Zhang.

Through years of research on cancer and aging, Dr. Zhang found that cancer and aging are inextricably linked to each other. As aging increases the number of DNA replication and cell division, DNA damage inevitably accumulates, resulting in cell aging and failure, hence the formation of cancer cells increases and the body keeps losing control of them. In the research process of the lung cancer and aging project, Dr. Chunyu Zhang found that cancer prevention and anti-aging can be both achieved by using the targeting cell growth signal pathway and reducing DNA damage accumulation and eliminating chronic inflammation.

In the end, Dr. Zhang Chunyu found a tumor suppressor gene that is constantly down-regulated by epigenetics during aging and canceration. Through the bioinformatics analysis of the transcriptional factor binding siteson its promoter DNA sequence, as well as the binding site mutation or deletion experiments, an entire new molecular mechanism and related signaling pathway for efficient transcriptional activation of the tumor suppressor gene was discovered. Through rigorous scientific experiments, Dr. Zhang has proven that its rapid induction is due to not only the blockage of the signal path that promotes growth, but also the trigger of the signal path that inhibits growth. Just like a fast-running car, it can only be stopped when both the throttle and the brakes are closed. Moreover, Dr. Zhang further proved that highly malignant cancer cells no longer tolerate the expression recovery of the tumor suppressor gene, leading to inhibition of cell proliferation and migration, and programmed cell suicide. Therefore, the re-expression of the tumor suppressor gene is a biomarker for blocking the growth and metastasis of cancer cells, and is also an effector molecule that promotes apoptosis.

Accordingly, Dr. Zhang Chunyu further constructed the world’s unique dual-fluorescein single-molecule vector driven by the tumor suppressor gene, and screened out novel anti-cancer small molecules from The NCI Diversity Set II Compound Library.

After finding the “key” to the problem, Dr. Chunyu Zhang started to search for ingredients globally and configured phytonutrients. “Compared with chemically synthetic substances that do not exist in nature for countering the risk of cancer, it is better to find safer chemopreventive small molecules from natural products to effectively intervene with cancer cell proliferation and survival pathways,” Dr. Zhang said.

Through in-depth research, Dr. Chunyu Zhang not only discovered the natural plant small molecules that can reconstitute the tumor suppressor gene in cancer cells, but also found a combination of plant compounds that can elevate the level of the protein in normal cells. Dr. Zhang is currently submitting American and PCT patent application about the composition of these phytonutrients to slow down the normal cell aging process and decrease cancer cell formation. These discoveries led to the production of ROVIDIUM.

“Now we are at the final stage to prepare ROVIDIUM for the market, and we have designed both core and luxury versions for different groups of people. It is expected to meet consumers in August,” added Dr. Chunyu Zhang.

