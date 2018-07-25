Afghan official: 7 wounded in bomb blast in the north

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says that seven civilians were wounded by a bomb that exploded in northern Faryab province.

Abdul Karim Yuresh, the provincial police chief's spokesman, says a small child is among the wounded in Wednesday's blast that took place inside a mobile phone store in the provincial capital Maimana.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Separately, in eastern Ghazni province around 40 students from a religious school were detained by Afghan security forces on suspicious of having links to the Taliban, according to Arif Noori, provincial governor's spokesman.

Noori said the security forces conducted a raid late Tuesday in Andar district and the suspects are under investigation.

Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban spokesman, said in a statement that Afghan security forces detained innocent people from the school.