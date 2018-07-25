eQHealth Solutions Names New Vice President of Sales

BATON ROUGE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2018--eQHealth Solutions, a leader in population health management and medical management solutions, announced John Specht has been appointed the new National Vice President of Sales.

Specht joins eQHealth from Health Solutions Plus, where he was the Vice President, Sales. John has more than twenty years of executive level sales management experience and has also worked with entrepreneurs to assist them in setting up effective sales teams to address the healthcare payer market. John earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the State University of New York at Oneonta.

“I am pleased to welcome John to our organization. He is a proven sales leader and entrepreneur; his in-depth knowledge of customer needs and acquisition strategies will be a great addition to the team,” said Mayur Yermaneni, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, eQHealth Solutions.

As the new head of the sales organization, John will provide oversight of all our commercial sales activities. He will be responsible for the development of strategic blueprints to ensure that eQHealth has the right strategies, tactical plans and support infrastructure to achieve eQHealth revenue and market growth goals.

About eQHealth Solutions

Founded in 1986, eQHealth Solutions is a population health management and technology solutions company that touches millions of lives annually throughout the nation. Our high-tech and high-touch models include innovative technology solutions, quality care coordination services, and focus on high-quality outcomes and optimization of provider and payer networks. eQHealth serves a variety of entities including federal, state and commercial clients. www.eqhs.org

