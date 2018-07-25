Taiwan to hold international indigenous music festival

An international indigenous music festival will be held Aug. 3-4 by the Council of Indigenous Peoples (CIP) in Taitung, southeastern Taiwan, with indigenous music groups from seven countries participating, according to a statement released Wednesday by the CIP.

Speaking at a press conference in Taipei, CIP Minister Icyang Parod said the festival will allow the music groups from different indigenous cultures to have the chance to perform together and appreciate each other's lifestyles.



Chief secretary of the Taiwan Railway Administration (TRA), Chu Lai-shun (朱來順), who also attended the press conference, said the TRA will add extra train services during the festival.



The festival, titled "Taiwan PASIWALI Festival," will be held at the Taitung Forest Park, with Taiwanese indigenous signers A-Lin, Matzka and Chen Jian-nian (陳建年) performing. Indigenous groups from New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Okinawa, Papua New Guinea and New Caledonia have also been invited to the festival, the statement said.



The CIP has held two festivals in Taoyaun and Kaohsiung in the past two years, both of which attracted more than 10,000 people.



This year, the CIP is looking forward to introducing Taiwanese indigenous music to the world, the statement said.



The CIP also plans to organize a series of music activities in addition to the festival, including training camps and a film and music festival to be held in November, the CIP added. (By Wu Hsin-yun and CNA intern Wang Szu-chi)