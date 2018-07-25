Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, July 25, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers and t-storms;83;75;A t-storm in spots;81;75;WSW;10;88%;55%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;106;91;Sunny and very warm;108;88;WSW;13;35%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;99;69;Sunny and pleasant;94;70;W;16;43%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;82;67;Sunny and delightful;82;67;E;6;62%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;85;66;A thunderstorm;92;71;E;8;52%;52%;7

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;69;58;A shower or two;69;54;WSW;8;73%;81%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;107;75;Sunny and not as hot;97;71;WSW;9;18%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, warmer;78;51;Nice with sunshine;77;57;N;10;48%;6%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;A morning shower;64;50;Low clouds and cool;64;50;S;6;73%;18%;1

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, smoky;86;73;A heavy thunderstorm;85;71;SSE;7;71%;64%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;60;51;Spotty showers;61;49;WSW;11;78%;62%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;114;88;Sunny, windy and hot;113;85;NW;22;13%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;95;75;Partly sunny;93;76;SW;9;57%;66%;7

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;81;70;A t-shower in spots;83;69;W;13;68%;55%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;93;80;A t-storm around;92;80;WSW;7;65%;55%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine and nice;85;71;Sunny and beautiful;86;71;WSW;11;57%;2%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warmer;93;77;Partly sunny and hot;91;77;ESE;6;56%;60%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;84;65;A thunderstorm;84;67;W;6;63%;73%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;89;65;Sunny and very warm;89;68;NE;7;43%;7%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;65;49;Mostly cloudy;63;49;SE;8;74%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;77;48;Sunny and nice;77;48;E;9;43%;0%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;86;66;A shower or t-storm;85;68;N;11;56%;66%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A thunderstorm;90;68;Sunshine, a t-storm;93;72;SE;5;47%;53%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;84;66;Heavy thunderstorms;82;70;SSE;4;81%;100%;3

Budapest, Hungary;More sun than clouds;87;64;A thunderstorm;86;67;NE;5;55%;61%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and drizzle;54;51;Rain and drizzle;57;53;SE;11;83%;73%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;83;63;Cloudy;83;62;NNW;5;35%;36%;3

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;93;80;Mostly sunny;93;80;W;6;62%;30%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;105;78;Sunny and very warm;101;78;NNE;7;29%;1%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;64;50;Mostly sunny;67;55;S;7;75%;52%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;67;A t-storm in spots;82;65;SE;4;61%;46%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;100;84;An afternoon shower;98;83;SSW;8;57%;63%;10

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;84;71;A morning shower;79;63;NW;8;61%;48%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sunny intervals;85;79;Partly sunny;85;79;WSW;10;76%;71%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or t-storm;84;65;Mostly sunny, warm;82;65;NNE;8;53%;5%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;85;76;Mostly sunny;84;78;W;11;70%;7%;12

Dallas, United States;Hot with hazy sun;101;77;Hazy sun;102;80;SSE;7;39%;13%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;86;70;A shower in spots;85;71;SSE;14;74%;65%;8

Delhi, India;A p.m. t-storm;88;79;Thunderstorms;88;79;NW;4;85%;88%;4

Denver, United States;A severe t-storm;88;59;A heavy thunderstorm;79;60;SSE;6;62%;80%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers around;91;80;Afternoon showers;92;81;SSW;9;74%;93%;3

Dili, East Timor;Increasing clouds;94;70;An afternoon shower;89;70;ESE;6;57%;51%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;71;54;Partly sunny;74;58;SSE;13;63%;60%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny and hot;103;68;Sunny and not as hot;96;66;NNE;7;16%;4%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with sunshine;85;67;Sunshine and nice;81;67;WSW;13;66%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;A.M. showers, cloudy;88;75;ENE;5;85%;96%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;70;41;Sunny and pleasant;71;43;ENE;5;42%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;91;74;A t-storm in spots;90;75;E;5;70%;66%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, humid;83;62;A shower or t-storm;79;63;WSW;7;64%;57%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Brief a.m. showers;87;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;79;SW;11;80%;67%;5

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;81;A morning t-storm;90;80;SE;7;77%;79%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;87;76;A shower in spots;90;78;ENE;12;62%;60%;6

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;92;73;Cloudy;86;73;W;9;63%;44%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;95;78;Thunderstorms;91;74;ENE;11;73%;96%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy, humid;82;72;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;72;ENE;6;69%;49%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;74;Rain and drizzle;90;74;ENE;6;62%;61%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;103;86;Warm with sunshine;102;85;N;9;45%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;70;39;Sunny and pleasant;71;39;NNW;5;27%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;102;67;Sunny and not as hot;98;65;N;7;11%;1%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;88;80;Breezy with some sun;91;81;SW;18;61%;14%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Rain and a t-storm;82;69;Thunderstorms;84;69;SSE;5;81%;81%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Nice with some sun;89;75;Mostly sunny;94;80;SW;11;50%;36%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Heavy p.m. t-storms;81;65;A heavy thunderstorm;81;67;NE;7;77%;66%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;91;81;A t-storm in spots;90;80;E;15;56%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;86;66;Mostly cloudy;86;68;WSW;6;59%;15%;9

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;93;79;A t-storm or two;86;79;SW;7;87%;89%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or two;92;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;76;E;5;74%;70%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;55;25;Partly sunny;54;24;NE;6;48%;6%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;83;77;A shower or t-storm;83;77;WSW;8;80%;74%;6

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;66;60;Clouds, then sun;66;60;S;8;70%;30%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;77;65;Partly cloudy;79;66;NNW;10;61%;25%;9

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, warm;86;66;Partly sunny, warm;89;68;SW;9;50%;44%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;Mostly sunny and hot;95;70;SSW;6;47%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;78;66;Mostly sunny, nice;78;68;W;6;74%;1%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;96;66;Sunshine, very warm;96;65;WSW;5;30%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Periods of sun;86;82;A passing shower;87;83;WNW;13;72%;66%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;88;75;A t-storm around;87;75;NNE;4;75%;66%;5

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;78;A couple of t-storms;87;77;SSW;7;80%;90%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;59;44;Decreasing clouds;59;47;N;9;70%;47%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;78;54;A p.m. t-storm;79;59;ESE;5;42%;81%;15

Miami, United States;Some sun, a t-storm;91;79;A shower or t-storm;91;79;SSE;6;70%;80%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Thunderstorms;77;62;Partly sunny, humid;79;64;NE;7;72%;42%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;81;74;Sunshine and nice;82;74;SSW;13;69%;34%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. shower or two;57;52;Rain tapering off;58;53;ESE;16;84%;87%;1

Montreal, Canada;Heavy showers;78;71;A morning shower;84;66;SW;4;67%;55%;8

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;74;63;Warmer;83;68;SE;9;60%;44%;5

Mumbai, India;Cloudy, a shower;88;81;Spotty showers;86;81;SW;15;79%;86%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Becoming cloudy;64;53;Cloudy with a shower;69;54;NNE;6;67%;56%;6

New York, United States;Showers;79;72;A t-storm in spots;84;73;SSW;10;76%;66%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;94;73;Partly sunny, nice;90;71;WNW;9;50%;26%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;71;52;Showers around;72;51;NNW;8;74%;82%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;97;78;Mostly cloudy;94;76;SW;5;50%;73%;7

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun, warm;85;59;Warm with sunshine;86;55;SSE;6;41%;0%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, downpours;78;65;Partly sunny, warmer;86;65;WSW;9;61%;62%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;83;78;Mostly sunny;84;78;E;12;76%;31%;7

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;85;78;Showers and t-storms;86;77;WNW;6;83%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;87;73;Afternoon showers;87;74;E;5;81%;93%;11

Paris, France;A thunderstorm;92;68;A t-storm, very hot;94;72;NNW;4;45%;51%;8

Perth, Australia;Rain this afternoon;68;55;A shower in the a.m.;66;51;S;10;71%;81%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;92;78;A t-storm around;91;78;SW;9;65%;55%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, nice;86;70;Mostly cloudy;87;70;SE;17;70%;1%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;75;Partly sunny;94;74;ESE;5;49%;23%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A thunderstorm;88;61;A p.m. t-storm;86;64;ESE;6;44%;60%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower or two;94;77;A t-storm around;91;77;NW;5;77%;82%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds and sun;75;52;A few showers;72;52;S;8;51%;72%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;77;61;Mostly sunny;76;61;WNW;8;65%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;83;71;A morning shower;82;71;SSE;11;66%;78%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;54;49;A p.m. shower or two;57;50;SE;10;66%;65%;4

Riga, Latvia;Thunderstorms;81;66;Thunderstorms;82;67;NNE;5;75%;74%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;77;65;Mostly sunny;78;64;NE;6;71%;14%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;107;85;Plenty of sunshine;108;85;NNW;10;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunshine, a t-storm;92;65;Partly sunny;91;66;NW;6;42%;12%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;79;65;Partly sunny;81;65;ENE;7;63%;44%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;71;58;Partly cloudy;70;58;WSW;13;67%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;78;66;Showers and t-storms;73;66;ENE;6;80%;84%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;87;79;A shower in spots;87;80;ESE;13;71%;66%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;77;67;Partly sunny;78;67;ENE;5;85%;44%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;78;58;An afternoon shower;82;58;W;6;33%;63%;14

Santiago, Chile;Increasing clouds;67;41;Clouds and sun;64;41;W;3;45%;5%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;87;74;A shower in places;85;75;N;6;73%;66%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;78;62;Partly cloudy;76;61;NNW;8;62%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Sunny and very warm;87;63;Mostly sunny, warm;87;62;NNE;5;49%;8%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;93;80;A t-storm in spots;94;78;WNW;5;72%;51%;9

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;97;82;Rain and drizzle;97;81;SE;6;75%;83%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A morning t-storm;86;81;A passing shower;90;80;SE;6;71%;83%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;72;60;Thunderstorms;74;61;W;5;83%;74%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;86;78;Partly sunny;86;78;E;14;70%;55%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, warm;88;64;Sunshine and warm;87;64;SSE;7;44%;12%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;71;50;Mostly sunny;68;48;W;8;47%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;96;80;A p.m. t-storm;96;80;ESE;6;64%;80%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;A heavy p.m. t-storm;82;63;A heavy thunderstorm;80;64;NE;7;69%;58%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;96;68;Sunny and pleasant;94;68;SSE;8;30%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and hot;94;74;Partly sunny and hot;95;74;NNE;11;47%;53%;10

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny and hot;105;84;Mostly sunny and hot;105;83;E;6;14%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, very hot;101;78;Nice with sunshine;90;76;NNE;8;50%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;90;69;Variable cloudiness;90;71;ESE;4;48%;44%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;85;74;Decreasing clouds;84;71;ESE;9;59%;19%;5

Toronto, Canada;Thundershower;80;64;A t-storm around;79;65;WSW;10;74%;44%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;87;73;Sunny and nice;90;79;ESE;6;51%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;92;71;Plenty of sunshine;93;71;SW;8;48%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;More clouds than sun;86;63;Sunny intervals;84;59;NW;11;43%;44%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;84;62;Mostly sunny;84;63;E;5;50%;9%;8

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;85;64;A shower or t-storm;83;66;NW;7;61%;66%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;84;76;A t-storm or two;84;75;SSW;6;84%;93%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thunderstorms;77;64;Clouds and sun;79;64;NE;6;75%;66%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;84;65;Thunderstorms;84;68;NE;7;69%;73%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;50;47;Sunshine and breezy;58;47;WNW;16;70%;18%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;84;78;A t-storm or two;84;79;WSW;7;82%;89%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;99;69;Very hot;100;73;NE;3;34%;30%;11

