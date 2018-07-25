CynergisTek Will Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 9, 2018 to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2018--CynergisTek, (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in healthcare cybersecurity and information management, today announced that management will host a conference call at 2:00 pm Eastern Time on Thursday, August 9, 2018 to discuss second quarter financial results. The results will be released prior to the call at 8:00 am Eastern Time.

Date: Thursday, August 9, 2018 Time: 2:00 pm Eastern Time / 11:00 am Pacific Time U.S.: 1-888-224-1005 International: 1-323-794-2551 Conference ID: 3874636 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=130693

A replay of the call will be available from 5:00 pm ET on August 9, 2018 to 11:59 pm ET on August 16, 2018. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 from outside the U.S. The replay PIN is 3874636.

About CynergisTek Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity and information management consulting firm dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, compliance, and document output management goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been named in numerous research reports as one of the top firms that provider organizations turn to for privacy and security, and won the 2017 Best in KLAS award for Cyber Security Advisory Services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “may” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties relating to product/service development, long and uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance, future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment, parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact:

CynergisTek, Inc.

Bryan Flynn, 949-357-3914

InvestorRelations@cynergistek.com

or

Media Contact:

Aria Marketing

Danielle Johns, 617-332-9999 x241

djohns@ariamarketing.com

