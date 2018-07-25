Transform Your Beauty Routine With Braun’s Newest Innovation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2018--We know how precious your time is, which is why finding time to keep up with your beauty routine can be a challenge. Whether you’re dashing out the door for your next event or just enjoying a casual night in with family, who has time to fit in a wax appointment when you’re balancing so many different demands? Braun’s new SensoSmart™ epilators are designed to be ready when you are without depending on an appointment. The Braun Silk-épil 9 SensoSmart™ and Braun Silk-épil 5 SensoSmart™ react and respond to the individual with an intelligent sensor that guides your epilation, ensuring the right amount of pressure is applied to remove even more hair in one stroke for up to 4 weeks of smooth skin.

The SensoSmart™ technology helps you to epilate with optimal pressure—gently providing guidance via its light-signal so that you do not push too hard—while precisely removing even the shortest hairs that wax can’t catch. Each device is uniquely crafted with different attachments, so you can customize your hair removal routine to your personal skin needs and preferences.

The Braun Silk-épil 9 SensoSmart™ and Braun Silk-épil 5 SensoSmart™ have been especially developed to minimize any discomfort and irritation, making them the perfect choice for first-time users. Plus the devices are 100% waterproof, so you can comfortably use in the bath or shower.

It’s time to reclaim your time. Let Braun’s new collection of SensoSmart™ epilators show you what you’ve been missing.

Braun Silk-épil 9 SensoSmart™

The Braun Silk-épil 9 SensoSmart™ expands the brand’s epilator portfolio to better meet your hair removal needs. The SensoSmart™ technology guides your epilation, ensuring the right amount of pressure is applied to remove even more hair in one stroke. Cordless and 100% waterproof, the epilator can be used in the bath or shower for gentle hair removal. The pivoting head adapts to the contours of your skin while the wider head removes more hair per stroke for a faster epilation. The Silk-épil 9 SensoSmart™ epilator set features 7 extras, including a facial cap and additional bikini trimmer for precise hair removal.

Available at select online and in-store retailers for $149.99

Braun Silk-épil 5 SensoSmart™

The Braun Silk-épil 5 SensoSmart™ is cordless and can be used on dry skin or in the bath or shower for extra comfort and convenience. Ideal for new users, the innovative SensoSmart™ technology guides your epilation so you use the right pressure, removing even more hairs in one stroke. The starter set comes with 5 extras, including massage rollers, a skin contact cap, a shaver and a trimmer for sensitive areas like the bikini line.

Available at select online and in-store retailers for $79.99

About Braun

Braun, a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble founded in Germany in 1921, develops and manufactures a wide variety of small domestic appliances that marry technical innovation, reliable quality and distinctive design. These range from electric shavers and beauty products to hair care appliances. Braun products enjoy worldwide distribution. Please visit www.braun.com for the latest news and in-depth information about the Braun brand.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

