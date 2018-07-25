DAZN Raises the Bar for Sports Streaming Video to Millions of Fans Worldwide with Limelight Networks

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2018--Limelight Networks (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, today announced that the company is working with live and on-demand sports streaming service DAZN to help millions of sports fans catch their favorite events in broadcast-quality streams.

“No one wants an important play in a game interrupted by buffering,” said Robin Oakley, Head of Distribution Technology at Perform Group, owner of DAZN. “Working with Limelight, we’re able to create and deliver a broadcast-like experience low on buffering, low on start-up times, and high on picture quality.”

When DAZN scored a 10-year exclusive contract with the J. League, Japan’s leading professional soccer league, extensive modeling showed they would quickly run out of server capacity in the region. To ensure high quality video streaming, handle increasing viewers, and be ready for further international expansion, they chose Limelight’s content delivery network (CDN). Today, they’re using Limelight services to help deliver thousands of major sports events yearly on over 100 channels.

“Sports fans are gaining unprecedented global access to thousands of events thanks to DAZN’s fast growing live and on-demand service,” said Emma Whitmore, Head of Account Management, EMEA at Limelight Networks. “Our massive global private network provides the speed and capacity needed to ensure DAZN’s customers receive the best possible viewing experience on any connected device, anywhere in the world.”

Learn more about how DAZN uses Limelight in a case study available here.

About DAZN DAZN is a live and on-demand sports streaming service owned by Perform Group, the digital leader in global sports media. It’s the world’s first pure sport streaming service, providing millions of fans with unlimited access to watch the widest array of live and on-demand sports on virtually any internet-connected device. DAZN features more than 15,000 sporting events a year from major to minor competitions including soccer, basketball, baseball, tennis, rugby, motorsports, boxing and more.

About Limelight Limelight Networks Inc., (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

