Monarch Private Capital Strengthens Finance Team Expertise

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2018--Monarch Private Capital (MPC), the most diversified investor in tax credit projects, announces Daniel Irizarry has joined the company as Director of Finance. Irizarry, who has extensive bank finance experience, will assist in loan structuring, evaluate new investment opportunities, manage banking relationships, oversee internal financial controls, and provide input on strategic initiatives.

“I’m pleased to welcome Daniel to our finance team in this new role and look forward to working closely with him as we continue to execute our financial strategy for the profitable long-term growth of the business,” said Craig J. Hoffman, Chief Financial Officer for MPC. “Daniel’s versatility, experience and reputation complement our existing finance team and will help us to achieve our vision to be the premier provider of tax credit capital and create universal recognition of the positive impact of tax credit investing.”

Prior to joining Monarch, Irizarry was a Relationship Manager at Regions Business Capital. He was responsible for the portfolio management and underwriting of asset-based loans for public and private companies. Prior to Regions, Irizarry spent time at private equity firms evaluating investment opportunities and executing transactions. He was also in the debt private placement groups of New York Life and Prudential Financial responsible for the origination, underwriting, and portfolio management of debt financing for corporations. Irizarry started his career in the valuation groups of Arthur Andersen and Dovebid Valuation Services focusing on valuations for debt financing and M&A purposes.

“This role is the ideal fit for me professionally and personally, “Irizarry said. “I feel that I can contribute immediately, plus I’m excited to be a part of a company that is focused on positively impacting communities.”

Irizarry holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Virginia and an M.B.A. from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, where he was a Robert Toigo Foundation Fellow.

Irizarry is also very active in the community, where he is on the Administrative Board of his church.

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital positively impacts communities by investing in tax credit supported industries. The company is a nationally recognized tax equity investor providing innovative capital solutions for affordable housing, historic rehabilitations, renewable energy, film and other qualified projects. Monarch has long term relationships with institutional and individual investors, developers, and lenders that participate in these types of federal and state programs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch has offices and tax credit professionals located throughout the U.S. Please visit monarchprivate.com to learn more.

