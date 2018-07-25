Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, July 25, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers and t-storms;28;24;A t-storm in spots;27;24;WSW;16;88%;55%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;41;33;Sunny and very warm;42;31;WSW;21;35%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;37;21;Sunny and pleasant;34;21;W;26;43%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;Sunny and delightful;28;19;E;10;62%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;30;19;A thunderstorm;33;22;E;14;52%;52%;7

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;21;15;A shower or two;20;12;WSW;13;73%;81%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;42;24;Sunny and not as hot;36;22;WSW;14;18%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, warmer;25;10;Nice with sunshine;25;14;N;16;48%;6%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;A morning shower;18;10;Low clouds and cool;18;10;S;9;73%;18%;1

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, smoky;30;23;A heavy thunderstorm;30;22;SSE;12;71%;64%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;15;11;Spotty showers;16;9;WSW;17;78%;62%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;46;31;Sunny, windy and hot;45;30;NW;35;13%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;35;24;Partly sunny;34;25;SW;14;57%;66%;7

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;27;21;A t-shower in spots;28;21;W;20;68%;55%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;34;26;A t-storm around;33;27;WSW;12;65%;55%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine and nice;29;22;Sunny and beautiful;30;22;WSW;17;57%;2%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warmer;34;25;Partly sunny and hot;33;25;ESE;9;56%;60%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;29;18;A thunderstorm;29;20;W;10;63%;73%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;32;18;Sunny and very warm;32;20;NE;11;43%;7%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;19;9;Mostly cloudy;17;9;SE;13;74%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;25;9;Sunny and nice;25;9;E;14;43%;0%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;30;19;A shower or t-storm;30;20;N;18;56%;66%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A thunderstorm;32;20;Sunshine, a t-storm;34;22;SE;8;47%;53%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;29;19;Heavy thunderstorms;28;21;SSE;6;81%;100%;3

Budapest, Hungary;More sun than clouds;31;18;A thunderstorm;30;20;NE;8;55%;61%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and drizzle;12;10;Rain and drizzle;14;11;SE;17;83%;73%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;28;17;Cloudy;28;17;NNW;8;35%;36%;3

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;34;27;Mostly sunny;34;27;W;10;62%;30%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;40;26;Sunny and very warm;38;26;NNE;11;29%;1%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;18;10;Mostly sunny;19;13;S;11;75%;52%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;19;A t-storm in spots;28;18;SE;7;61%;46%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;38;29;An afternoon shower;36;28;SSW;12;57%;63%;10

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;29;21;A morning shower;26;17;NW;13;61%;48%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sunny intervals;30;26;Partly sunny;30;26;WSW;16;76%;71%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or t-storm;29;18;Mostly sunny, warm;28;18;NNE;12;53%;5%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;29;25;Mostly sunny;29;25;W;18;70%;7%;12

Dallas, United States;Hot with hazy sun;38;25;Hazy sun;39;27;SSE;10;39%;13%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;A shower in spots;29;21;SSE;22;74%;65%;8

Delhi, India;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;Thunderstorms;31;26;NW;7;85%;88%;4

Denver, United States;A severe t-storm;31;15;A heavy thunderstorm;26;16;SSE;10;62%;80%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers around;33;27;Afternoon showers;33;27;SSW;15;74%;93%;3

Dili, East Timor;Increasing clouds;35;21;An afternoon shower;32;21;ESE;9;57%;51%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;22;12;Partly sunny;23;14;SSE;20;63%;60%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny and hot;39;20;Sunny and not as hot;36;19;NNE;11;16%;4%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with sunshine;30;19;Sunshine and nice;27;20;WSW;21;66%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A.M. showers, cloudy;31;24;ENE;8;85%;96%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;21;5;Sunny and pleasant;22;6;ENE;8;42%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;33;23;A t-storm in spots;32;24;E;7;70%;66%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, humid;28;17;A shower or t-storm;26;17;WSW;11;64%;57%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Brief a.m. showers;30;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;SW;18;80%;67%;5

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;A morning t-storm;32;26;SE;12;77%;79%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;31;25;A shower in spots;32;25;ENE;19;62%;60%;6

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;33;23;Cloudy;30;23;W;15;63%;44%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;35;25;Thunderstorms;33;23;ENE;18;73%;96%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy, humid;28;22;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;22;ENE;10;69%;49%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;24;Rain and drizzle;32;23;ENE;9;62%;61%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;40;30;Warm with sunshine;39;30;N;14;45%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;21;4;Sunny and pleasant;22;4;NNW;7;27%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;39;20;Sunny and not as hot;36;18;N;11;11%;1%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;31;27;Breezy with some sun;33;27;SW;29;61%;14%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Rain and a t-storm;28;21;Thunderstorms;29;21;SSE;8;81%;81%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Nice with some sun;32;24;Mostly sunny;34;26;SW;18;50%;36%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Heavy p.m. t-storms;27;18;A heavy thunderstorm;27;20;NE;11;77%;66%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;33;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;E;24;56%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;30;19;Mostly cloudy;30;20;WSW;10;59%;15%;9

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;34;26;A t-storm or two;30;26;SW;11;87%;89%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or two;33;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;E;8;74%;70%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;13;-4;Partly sunny;12;-4;NE;10;48%;6%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;28;25;A shower or t-storm;28;25;WSW;13;80%;74%;6

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;19;16;Clouds, then sun;19;16;S;13;70%;30%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;25;18;Partly cloudy;26;19;NNW;16;61%;25%;9

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, warm;30;19;Partly sunny, warm;32;20;SW;14;50%;44%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;37;21;Mostly sunny and hot;35;21;SSW;10;47%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;25;19;Mostly sunny, nice;26;20;W;10;74%;1%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;36;19;Sunshine, very warm;35;18;WSW;8;30%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Periods of sun;30;28;A passing shower;31;28;WNW;21;72%;66%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;24;A t-storm around;30;24;NNE;6;75%;66%;5

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;A couple of t-storms;30;25;SSW;11;80%;90%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;15;7;Decreasing clouds;15;8;N;14;70%;47%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;26;12;A p.m. t-storm;26;15;ESE;8;42%;81%;15

Miami, United States;Some sun, a t-storm;33;26;A shower or t-storm;33;26;SSE;10;70%;80%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Thunderstorms;25;17;Partly sunny, humid;26;18;NE;11;72%;42%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;27;23;Sunshine and nice;28;24;SSW;20;69%;34%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. shower or two;14;11;Rain tapering off;14;12;ESE;25;84%;87%;1

Montreal, Canada;Heavy showers;26;21;A morning shower;29;19;SW;6;67%;55%;8

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;23;17;Warmer;29;20;SE;14;60%;44%;5

Mumbai, India;Cloudy, a shower;31;27;Spotty showers;30;27;SW;25;79%;86%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Becoming cloudy;18;12;Cloudy with a shower;20;12;NNE;9;67%;56%;6

New York, United States;Showers;26;22;A t-storm in spots;29;23;SSW;16;76%;66%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;34;23;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;WNW;14;50%;26%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;21;11;Showers around;22;11;NNW;13;74%;82%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;36;26;Mostly cloudy;34;24;SW;7;50%;73%;7

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun, warm;30;15;Warm with sunshine;30;13;SSE;9;41%;0%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, downpours;25;19;Partly sunny, warmer;30;18;WSW;15;61%;62%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;28;26;Mostly sunny;29;26;E;19;76%;31%;7

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;WNW;10;83%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;31;23;Afternoon showers;30;23;E;9;81%;93%;11

Paris, France;A thunderstorm;33;20;A t-storm, very hot;34;22;NNW;7;45%;51%;8

Perth, Australia;Rain this afternoon;20;13;A shower in the a.m.;19;11;S;15;71%;81%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;33;26;A t-storm around;33;26;SW;14;65%;55%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;Mostly cloudy;30;21;SE;27;70%;1%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;24;Partly sunny;35;23;ESE;9;49%;23%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A thunderstorm;31;16;A p.m. t-storm;30;18;ESE;9;44%;60%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower or two;34;25;A t-storm around;33;25;NW;8;77%;82%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds and sun;24;11;A few showers;22;11;S;13;51%;72%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;25;16;Mostly sunny;24;16;WNW;12;65%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;28;22;A morning shower;28;22;SSE;17;66%;78%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;12;9;A p.m. shower or two;14;10;SE;16;66%;65%;4

Riga, Latvia;Thunderstorms;27;19;Thunderstorms;28;20;NNE;8;75%;74%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;25;18;Mostly sunny;25;18;NE;9;71%;14%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;42;29;Plenty of sunshine;42;30;NNW;15;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunshine, a t-storm;33;18;Partly sunny;33;19;NW;10;42%;12%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;26;19;Partly sunny;27;19;ENE;11;63%;44%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;22;14;Partly cloudy;21;14;WSW;21;67%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;19;Showers and t-storms;23;19;ENE;10;80%;84%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;30;26;A shower in spots;31;26;ESE;21;71%;66%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;25;20;Partly sunny;26;19;ENE;8;85%;44%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;An afternoon shower;28;15;W;10;33%;63%;14

Santiago, Chile;Increasing clouds;20;5;Clouds and sun;18;5;W;6;45%;5%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;30;24;A shower in places;29;24;N;9;73%;66%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;25;17;Partly cloudy;25;16;NNW;13;62%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Sunny and very warm;31;17;Mostly sunny, warm;31;17;NNE;9;49%;8%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;34;26;A t-storm in spots;34;26;WNW;8;72%;51%;9

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;36;28;Rain and drizzle;36;27;SE;10;75%;83%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A morning t-storm;30;27;A passing shower;32;27;SE;10;71%;83%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;22;16;Thunderstorms;24;16;W;9;83%;74%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;26;Partly sunny;30;26;E;22;70%;55%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, warm;31;18;Sunshine and warm;31;18;SSE;10;44%;12%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;Mostly sunny;20;9;W;14;47%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;36;27;A p.m. t-storm;36;26;ESE;9;64%;80%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;A heavy p.m. t-storm;28;17;A heavy thunderstorm;27;18;NE;11;69%;58%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;36;20;Sunny and pleasant;34;20;SSE;13;30%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and hot;34;23;Partly sunny and hot;35;23;NNE;18;47%;53%;10

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny and hot;41;29;Mostly sunny and hot;41;29;E;10;14%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, very hot;39;26;Nice with sunshine;32;24;NNE;13;50%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;32;21;Variable cloudiness;32;21;ESE;7;48%;44%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;30;23;Decreasing clouds;29;22;ESE;14;59%;19%;5

Toronto, Canada;Thundershower;26;18;A t-storm around;26;18;WSW;17;74%;44%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;31;23;Sunny and nice;32;26;ESE;10;51%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;33;22;Plenty of sunshine;34;22;SW;13;48%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;More clouds than sun;30;17;Sunny intervals;29;15;NW;18;43%;44%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;29;17;Mostly sunny;29;17;E;7;50%;9%;8

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;29;18;A shower or t-storm;28;19;NW;12;61%;66%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;29;24;A t-storm or two;29;24;SSW;10;84%;93%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thunderstorms;25;18;Clouds and sun;26;18;NE;10;75%;66%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;29;18;Thunderstorms;29;20;NE;12;69%;73%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;10;8;Sunshine and breezy;15;8;WNW;26;70%;18%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;29;25;A t-storm or two;29;26;WSW;11;82%;89%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;37;20;Very hot;38;23;NE;5;34%;30%;11

