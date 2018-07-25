MCR Acquires Springhill Suites at the Ultimate All-Ages Summer Vacation Spot

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2018--MCR, the seventh-largest hotel owner-operator in the United States, has acquired the 140-room SpringHill Suites Fairfax Fair Oaks in Northern Virginia, which received a $1.4 million top to bottom renovation last year.

Just 20 minutes from Dulles International Airport (IAD), Fairfax, Virginia offers something for everyone in the family. See the first supersonic airliner, a Concorde jet, at the nearby Smithsonian Air & Space Museum Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, learn how George Washington made whiskey in 1799 at Mount Vernon’s working distillery and ride Cannonball Slides at SplashDown Waterpark.

When business calls, the SpringHill Suites Fairfax Fair Oaks is close to Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, Boeing, the National Reconnaissance Office and other corporate headquarters.

“Everyone should visit Fairfax,” says Tyler Morse, CEO and Managing Partner of MCR. “Historical sites, wineries, golf courses and the Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts make it the perfect getaway. In August, we look forward to welcoming family members of George Mason University’s 36,000 returning students.”

The SpringHill Suites Fairfax Fair Oaks is located at 11191 Waples Mill Road and features:

140 suites with work spaces, mini fridges, microwaves and coffee makers Free Wi-Fi and parking A complimentary hot breakfast buffet A 24-hour fitness center and heated indoor pool An outdoor patio with a fountain and a fire pit A 24-hour business center offering free faxing, printing and copying services Meeting space for 40 people Dry cleaning and laundry service Close proximity to the public Washington Metro Orange Line and the newly expanded Silver Line

Reserve rooms by phone at (703) 691-7880 or online at www.marriott.com.

About MCR

MCR is the seventh-largest hotel owner-operator in the country and has invested in and developed 104 hotel properties with more than 12,000 rooms in 27 states. MCR’s hotels are operated under 11 brands. The firm has offices in New York City and Dallas. MCR is a recipient of the Marriott Partnership Circle Award, the highest honor Marriott presents to its owner and franchise partners, as well as the Hilton 2017 Top Performer Award. For more information, please visit www.mcrinvestors.com.

About MCR Hospitality Fund LP

The MCR Hospitality Fund LP targets investments in institutional-quality Marriott and Hilton select service and extended stay hotels throughout the country. The fund provides MCR with approximately $1 billion in buying power.

