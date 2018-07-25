Liberty Mutual Insurance Recognizes Utility’s Glade Spring, Virginia Manufacturing Plant with its Safety Commendation Award

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2018--, the industry’s largest manufacturer of refrigerated trailers and a leading manufacturer of dry freight vans, flatbeds, and Tautliner ® curtainsided trailers, is pleased to announce that its Glade Spring, Virginia manufacturing plant has received a Plant Safety Award from Liberty Mutual Insurance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005164/en/

Photo Caption: Front Row Right to Left Odie Barker – Plant Engineer, Rose Coleman - Assembler, Kathy Armstrong – EHS Clerk, Donna DeBusk – Accounts Payable, Sam Cassell – Plant Manager, Rick Williams – LM Risk Management, Wes Wolfe – Quality Manager, Tim McVey – HR Manager Back Row Right to Left Richard Carver – Materials Manager, Ralph McMahan – Plant Superintendent, Keith Walsh – EHS Manager, Cody Boone - Supervisor, Kenny Johnson – Paint Technician, Jeff Hendricks – EHS Technician, Bart Henderson - Welder, Nathan Hodge – Material Handler (Photo: Business Wire)

Liberty Mutual's Safety Awards are based on the days away, restricted and transferred (DART) rate, which is calculated from the number of hours worked relative to the number of accidents at the plant. Lower numbers of accidents result in lower DART rates.

In 2017, Utility’s Glade Spring plant had a DART rate of only 1.41, with nearly 1 million worked hours. The average DART rate for the trailer manufacturing industry is significantly higher, at 3.4. A Safety Commendation Award is presented for DART rates that are 50% or lower than the industry average rate.

“Being recognized by Liberty Mutual for this Safety Award was a great accomplishment. Only through total participation by the Glade Spring Team was this possible,” said Keith Walsh, Utility’s Glade Spring Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Manager.

“This is the 4th Liberty Safety Award for the Glade Spring plant. We couldn’t have achieved this Award without the continuous focus by our employees on safety,” said Bob Griffis, Corporate EHS Manager for Utility Trailer Manufacturing.

Sam Cassell, Utility’s Glade Spring Plant Manager, stated: “The management team here at Glade Spring puts safety at the top of our daily agenda. If we do not place safety on our agenda and in our vision for the organization, it simply won’t happen. It does not stop there. This safety award represents the commitment and dedication of each member of the Glade Spring team. Those who build dry van trailers every day also make it part of their daily agenda. I cannot express how proud I am of each person on the shop floor.”

Richard Williams of Liberty Mutual Insurance, Risk Control Services, presented the Safety Award to a group of Glade Spring employees, on behalf of all Utility’s Glade Spring employees.

About Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company is America's oldest privately owned, family-operated trailer manufacturer. Founded in 1914, the company designs and manufactures dry freight vans, flatbeds, refrigerated vans, Tautliner ® curtainsided trailers, and aerodynamic side skirts. Utility currently operates six trailer manufacturing facilities across North America. Utility’s 3000R ® and the 3000R ® multi-temp refrigerated trailers are manufactured at the Marion, Virginia, Clearfield, Utah and Piedras Negras, Mexico plants. The 4000D-X Composite ® series and 4000D ® dry vans are manufactured at the Glade Spring, Virginia and Paragould, Arkansas plants. The 4000A E ™, 4000S ®, and 4000A E ™ Drop Deck flatbeds as well as the Tautliner ® are all manufactured at the Enterprise, Alabama facility. Utility also has an extensive independent dealer network with over 100 locations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and South America. Visit: www.utilitytrailer.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005164/en/

CONTACT: Artime Group

Amanda Freedman, 626-583-1855 x 111

PR Contact

amanda@artimegroup.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA VIRGINIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRANSPORT TRUCKING MANUFACTURING LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT OTHER MANUFACTURING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INSURANCE

SOURCE: Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/25/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 07/25/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005164/en