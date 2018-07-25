10 'island hosts' ready to explore and market Taiwan’s offshore islands

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--At a press conference in Taipei on on Wednesday (July 25), Tourism Bureau Director-General Chou Yung-hui (周永暉) met the 10 “island hosts” selected from a recruiting activity the bureau launched in June and gave each of them a certificate.

The island hosts are tasked with exploring their respective islands and reporting on what they see and experience during a seven-day period.

As Taiwan has many offshore islands, the country’s Tourism Bureau has been pushing to increase tourism on these islands since the beginning of this year. The agency especially picked “10 charming islands” as the targets of the promotion--Turtle Island, Green Island, Orchid Island, Xiaoliuqiu, Qimei Island, Yuwongdao (Xiyu), Jibei Island, Lieyu Island, Beigan Island and Dongju Island.

At the press conference, all the island hosts showed that they had finished their 7-day activity plans and exhibited enthusiasm to market their islands. Chou encouraged them to be adventurous and explore their respective islands with perspectives different from those of regular travelers.

The hosts will carry out their 7-day missions between July and September, and report on their activities with photos and words on a daily basis. Please check the activity’s official website for their reports.