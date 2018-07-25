Taiwan to compete in 2018 Asian Games normally: sports official

Taipei, July 25 (CNA) Taiwan's Sports Administration (SA) said Wednesday that the country will compete in the 2018 Asian Games next month normally in the wake of the East Asian Olympic Committee (EAOC) revoking Taichung's right to host the first East Asian Youth Games a day earlier.

The decision to revoke was made at an EAOC extraordinary meeting in Beijing that was reportedly called by Chinese representatives to weigh whether or not to hold the Taichung event as planned in August 2019.

The Chinese side reportedly brought up the issue due to concern over a public campaign in Taiwan to hold a referendum on whether Taiwan should participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games as "Taiwan" rather than its standard Olympic name of "Chinese Taipei."

Six EAOC members (China, South Korea, Mongolia, Hong Kong, Macau and North Korea) and EAOC Chairman Liu Peng of China voted in favor of calling off the Taichung games, while Taiwan voted against and Japan abstained.

The move has caused concern as to whether the name change referendum will also affect Taiwan's right to participate in future Asian and Olympic games.

Asked if Taiwan will participate and compete as usual at this year's Asian Games, SA official Hsu Hsiu-ling said the country will participate as usual and that its teams are already preparing.

The 2018 Asian Games are scheduled to be held Aug. 18-Sept. 2 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Ever since Taiwan signed an agreement with the International Olympic Committee in 1981, the country has participated in international sporting events in accordance with relevant regulations, Hsu said.

Every year, Taiwan holds over 100 international sporting events and they are all presently still progressing according to original plans, Hsu added. (By Lung Po-an and William Yen)