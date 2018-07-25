Neymar and Kylian Mbappe absent from Paris Saint-Germain football squad

SINGAPORE(Taiwan News)- The International Champions Cup is the premier pre-season tournament for Europe’s elite football clubs. The International Champions Cup has transformed the pre-season by unifying the many club tours into a single, cohesive package.

Both the Paris Saint-Germain and Atlético de Madrid team squad arrived earlier today while Arsenal arrived in Singapore on Monday(23 July). The Paris Saint-Germain squad lacked players who participated in the recent World Cup, they include Brazilian superstar Neymar, World Cup 2018 winner, Mbappe, club captain Thiago Silva, Brazilian defender Marquinhos, Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani, Argentinian wing wizard Angel Di Maria and Belgium's Thomas Meunier. They are on an extended break after featuring at the 2018 World Cup.

Paris Saint-Germain players arrived in Singapore and posed for a photograph.

The Paris Saint-Germain has won a total of 36 top-flight trophies, making it the most successful French club in history by this measure. PSG is also the only club to have never been relegated from Ligue 1, the club with most consecutive seasons in top-flight (PSG played 45 seasons in Ligue 1 since 1974),one of only two French clubs to have won a major European title, and the most popular football club in France and one of the most widely supported teams in the world.

Paris Saint-Germain's 24-man squad for the International Champions Cup 2018 in Singapore

Kicking-off on Thursday, 26 July, Atlético de Madrid will play Arsenal in a highly anticipated meeting after the teams’ hard-fought campaign in Europe this season. Unai Emery will meet his old club when Arsenal tackle Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, 28 July. The final match on Monday, 30 July, will pit champion of Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain, against Atlético de Madrid.

Since starting in 2013, the International Champions Cup has grown into a tournament played by all of the world’s best teams in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Singapore is the only Asian stop for the International Champions Cup's 27 matches.