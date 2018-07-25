Glue42 Extends Desktop User Experience via Open APIs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2018--Glue42, the company bringing an entirely new desktop experience to capital markets, retail banks, and insurance firms, announced today that developers can now acquire and deploy individual Glue42 services to augment their existing interop frameworks or containers. This new capability was largely made possible because of the emergence of platform agnostic standards, especially the Financial Desktop Connectivity and Collaboration Consortium ( FDC3 ), a program of the Fintech Open Source Foundation ( FINOS ).

As a result, all Glue42 services will now be made available through Glue42 and through open APIs. These include app directory, advanced window management, notifications and multi-stack interop. The availability of these services will further streamline the user experience of fintech developers and their app consumers while delivering vital insight into users’ behavior, operational KPIs and compliance.

James Wooster, COO of Glue42, said, “Traders, wealth managers and knowledge workers in general have a large number of apps and not enough desktop real estate. It’s an all too common scenario in which users lose track of data and miss critical process steps.”

Wooster continued, “Currently, we are undertaking a global rollout of our next generation of fluid desktop with one of our clients. Users who were previously grappling with 25 plus applications are now presented with a fully integrated environment in which they appear to be using a single application. This will cut training effort, enable faster responses and improve business outcomes.”

The decision to extend these services was a result of industry open source and standardization efforts. Chief among these was the standards work of the FINOS FDC3 collaboration which enables financial institutions to accelerate application development and deliver scalable applications across a wide range of technology stacks.

Glue42 CEO and member of the FINOS FDC3 App Directory Working Group, Leslie Spiro, recognized this opportunity to make a contribution, based on Glue42’s experience in supporting enterprise deployments that include hundreds of inhouse applications. His recommendation, which is under active discussion, has extended the Group’s discussions to ensure that large-scale, enterprise deployments using a variety of technologies can be supported on the FDC3 app directory servers.

Spiro said, “FDC3 is an excellent initiative and we look forward to continuing our work with them under the FINOS umbrella to ensure that the Group standards meet the needs of enterprises around the world. From our perspective, we are excited about the way in which FDC3 and FINOS give financial institutions more options regardless of their existing infrastructure or applications sets.”

Frank Tarsillo, co-chair of the FINOS FDC3 App Directory Working Group and a technologist heading architecture at IHS Markit, said, “As part of our effort to produce industry standards for app directories, we welcome the contribution of proposals that share the experience of companies and individuals in the community. FINOS provides a collaborative environment and neutral platform where constructive evaluation of these proposals can be discussed by all participants equally. As an active contributor, Glue42 recognizes both the importance of open collaboration and efforts to standardize interfaces that drive true value in our industry.”

In the next few months, Glue42 will make more services available via open APIs and plans to make further contributions to FINOS and its working groups.

For a brief overview of the Glue42 platform see here. To understand how its Advanced Window Management simplifies a user’s desktop watch this video.

About Glue42

Glue42 represents an entirely new desktop. Starting with the needs of the end user, its solutions enable unprecedented speed, efficiency and control in a desktop environment that is completely unique. Supremely adaptive and customizable, this fluid user experience melds apps old and new into a unified experience that provides constant information awareness, streamlining the user’s relationship with both process and information while providing vital insight into users’ behavior and outcomes. True interoperability and real-time data sharing join forces with data analytics to generate an optimized user journey. Backed by strong multi-tier security and versatile permissions, the result is the future of desktop, now. Glue42 is based in Sofia with offices in London and New York. Its solutions are deployed at tier one financial institutions across the world. For more information: glue42.com/

About FINOS

The Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS) is an independent nonprofit organization focused on promoting open innovation during a period of unprecedented technological transformation within financial services. FINOS believes that organizations that embrace open source software development and common standards will be best positioned to capture the growth opportunities presented by this transformation. The Foundation offers an Open Developer Platform (ODP), a compliant Open Source Readiness Program and The Open Source Strategy Forum (OSSF), the leading global event for financial executives and technologists dedicated to open innovation. Foundation OSS Projects are Apache 2.0 licensed and available on GitHub. For more information, visit www.finos.org.

