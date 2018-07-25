  1. Home
In Uganda, Modi says Africa is a top priority for India

By Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/25 18:22

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pledging to "intensify and deepen" the Asian country's engagement with Africa.

In remarks to Uganda's legislature, Modi said Wednesday that "Africa will be at the top of our priorities." He said India intends to open 18 embassies in Africa.

He extoled the ideals of Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi, saying: "India's freedom will remain incomplete so long as Africa remains in bondage."

India's government is planning to build a Gandhi heritage center at the source of the Nile River in eastern Uganda where some of Gandhi's ashes were immersed.

Modi earlier announced a $205 million loan to Uganda, to expand the electricity grid and boost commercial farming.

Later Wednesday Modi will attend a summit in South Africa of the BRICS emerging economies.