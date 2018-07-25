MedMen Completes Strategic Investment in Lowell Herb Co.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2018--MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQB: MMNFF) and The Hacienda Company announced today that MedMen has completed a strategic investment in The Hacienda Company, which owns Lowell Herb Co. (“Lowell”), a California-based cannabis brand known for its pack of pre-rolls called Lowell Smokes.

Lowell Smokes has established itself as one of the strongest cannabis brand names in California founded on principles of organic quality, responsible sourcing and community. Over 250 top dispensaries across the state currently carry the Lowell brand. Its products have been seen on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and trending on social media, recently posted by Bella Thorne, Chelsea Handler, Usher, Calvin Harris, N.O.R.E., Snoop Dogg and Sarah Silverman.

“Lowell shares a similar vision with MedMen that recognizes cannabis as a consumer product,” said Adam Bierman, MedMen CEO and co-founder. “As we continue to build and promote the MedMen retail experience, we believe that investing in top cannabis consumer brands like Lowell furthers our efforts to secure a loyal consumer base in this nascent industry while delivering growth and long-term value to our shareholders.”

“This investment by Medmen represents the highest endorsement we could receive within our industry. We look forward to the future of both of our brands as we lead the movement behind cannabis as a consumer product,” said David Elias, Founder, CEO of The Hacienda Company.

MedMen Enterprises is a cannabis company in the U.S. with assets and operations nationwide. Based in Los Angeles, MedMen brings expertise and capital to the cannabis industry and is one of the nation’s largest financial supporters of progressive marijuana laws. Visit http://www.medmen.com

Lowell Herb Co. is one of the fastest growing, most talked about cannabis brands in California. Its signature product, Lowell Smokes, is currently the number one selling pre-roll brand in California, available in over 250 dispensaries and for delivery statewide through their partnership with Eaze. Lowell cultivates, and sources flowers grown with only organic fertilizer, never using synthetic pesticides. Vanity Fair recently described Lowell as "The California family of farms that grows organic cannabis for green-minded consumers who value premium goods and sophisticated design." Lowell has been featured in major media outlets including Newsweek, The New Yorker, High Times, NPR, Time Out LA, CBS News, Huffington Post, and many others. Visit http://www.lowellsmokes.com/

