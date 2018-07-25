Nurse commended for saving life of old man suffering heart attack aboard Taipei Metro

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A nurse who saved the life of an old man suffering a heart attack aboard a metro train in Taipei by performing CPR on the man and applying AED earlier this month today (July 25) received a testimonial and some free metro tickets from Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation for her kindness and great act, the Taipei Veterans General Hospital, where the nurse works, said in a news release

According to the news release, TVGH nurse Chiu Yi-chia (丘怡佳) was aboard a Taipei Metro train in the afternoon of July 9, and when the train was leaving MRT Yuanshan Station, she noticed that an old man sitting in front of her was turning his eyes upwards and his body was turning stiff. The old man immediately dropped his head, embraced his chest with his arms, and after about 20 seconds lost consciousness, the hospital said, adding that upon seeing that Chiu immediately called station personnel for help.

When the train pulled into Minquan West Road Station, Chiu helped the station staff move the patient out of the train, had him lie down on the platform, and immediately performed CPR on the elder and applied AED while waiting for emergency medical responders to arrive. She left the scene after the elder was sent to hospital, and was later informed that he luckily survived, according to the TVGH.

The 25-year-old nurse, who has been in the profession for more than two years, said that when she saw the elder, her intuition told her that there was something wrong with him, which made her spring into action, the hospital said. She said saving lives is nurses’ obligation and being able to save a life had made her very happy and more affirmed that being a nurse is a very meaningful job, according to the hospital.

The hospital also gave Chiu a citation for her compassion and professionalism.

(photo taken from TVGH website)