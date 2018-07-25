Pakistan election hit by violence as suicide bomber targets polling station

Dozens of people were killed on Wednesday in a suicide bombing near a polling station the in the city of Quetta in western Pakistan.

The militant "Islamic State" (IS) group and the Taliban threatened to target voters during Pakistan's national election.

What we know so far:

At least 30 people were killed, including a child, and over 30 people were wounded when the suicide bomber detonated outside a crowded polling station.

Local police officials said the suicide bomber tried to target a high-ranking military officer who was part of a delegation visiting the polling station, but due to tight security, he detonated at the gate.

Several of the wounded are in critical condition and the death toll could rise further.

IS claimed responsibility for the explosion, according to a statement on the group's Amaq news agency. The statement did not provide further details or give evidence for the claim.

EU condemns attack

The European Union's election observation mission in Pakistan sharply condemned the suicide blast in Quetta in a statement.

"This is a deplorable and cowardly attack on a day when voters across Pakistan should be casting their ballots in a peaceful environment, without fear or hindrance," Michael Gahler, the EU's chief observer to Pakistan, said.

"Violence must not undermind the elections and the democratic process," he added.

'We're on high alert'

Officials increased security across Pakistan for the election on Wednesday after deadly attacks in the final weeks of the campaign killed over 180 people, including three candidates. Some 370,000 troops and 450,000 police officers have been stationed at 85,000 polling stations across the country.

"We're on very high alert," an officer told DW's Naomi Conrad in Islamabad.

Baluchistan, the province where Quetta is located, saw some of the worst violence during the election campaign. A suicide bomber at an election rally in the Mastung district killed over 100 people earlier this month. Another 400 people were injured in the attack, which was claimed by IS.

rs/aw (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)