Malaysia’s Mahathir to visit China, but wants to improve trade with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following remarks critical of China, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad nevertheless plans to visit Beijing next month, but also emphasizes the importance of relations with Taiwan, reports said Wednesday.

After returning to power at the head of an opposition alliance earlier this year, Mahathir questioned the close economic ties between Malaysia and China, promising to reexamine supposedly expensive cooperation projects.

In an interview with Taiwan’s China Times published Wednesday, the Malaysian leader said that next month, he would visit Beijing as well as the Alibaba Group’s headquarters in Hangzhou to promote a “digital free trade area.”

As to Taiwan, Mahathir expressed the hope that trade between the two countries could improve and that technological exchanges could intensify, the China Times reported.

In 2017, Malaysia was Taiwan’s seventh biggest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching US$1.76 billion, a rise of 24.57 percent from the previous year.

The improvement comes amid efforts by Taiwan’s government to implement a New Southbound Policy targeting the countries of South and Southeast Asia, including Malaysia.