15 detained in China rabies vaccine scandal

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media report a total of 15 people have been detained so far in a growing scandal over the faking of records by a rabies vaccine maker.

Those detained include the CEO of Changchun Changsheng Life Sciences Ltd., which has been accused of fabricating production and inspection records following a surprise visit to company offices by inspectors.

Broadcaster CCTV says the other 14 were also executives at the company.

Both President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang have demanded urgent attention to the matter, underscoring the government's concern over public outrage about a string of public health scandals, especially those concerning children.

The World Health Organization applauded the government's action, saying in a statement it shows "when regulatory oversight works well, potential risks can be averted."