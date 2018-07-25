Taiwan will lodge appeal against cancellation of East Asian Youth Games: President Tsai

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Wednesday her administration will fully support Taichung City Government’s move to lodge an appeal after its right to host the 2019 East Asian Youth Games (EAYG) was revoked due to China’s interference.

The East Asian Olympic Committee (EAOC) held an impromptu meeting on Tuesday at China’s request and voted to rescind Taichung City’s right to act as host for the EAYG, even though the city had invested roughly NT$676 million (US$21.8 million) in preparation for the international competitions over the past three years.

Tsai, who chairs the Democratic Progressive Party, said at the party headquarters on Wednesday afternoon that her administration will fully support the Taichung City Government and Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) to appeal to the International Olympic Committee against the EAOC’s decision based on the contract.

Tsai said the city government should continue preparations for the EAYG, including event planning and facility building, and that athletes should carry on their training without being interrupted by the incident.

Tsai also urged politicians regardless of party orientation and the public to back the Taichung City Government and CTOC in their effort to fight for their rights.

On the other hand, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) released a statement via its website on Wednesday and said the cancellation of the games is a response to a referendum proposed by Taiwan’s pro-independence campaigners on replacing the current name of Taiwan’s national team, “Chinese Taipei,” with “Taiwan” for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

TAO said such a referendum is an outward challenge to “the rules of the Olympics” and to “the one-China principle.”

“We have always opposed political interference in sports,” said TAO, adding that “the EAOC has made a right decision.”