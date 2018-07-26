TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The New Taipei City Government encourages new immigrants to record their life and experiences in the city through different formats of arts from writing to photo shooting under the "New Taipei City Literature Award for New Immigrants 2018." The organizer started collecting works from applicants from July 22 and will end on July 31.

Besides supporting the government's New Southbound Policy, this is also a good chance to enhance multicultural exchanges. With a total prize of NT$285,000, new immigrants, second-generation immigrants and migrant workers are all welcome to join the competition through the online registration.

The contest will be divided into three different categories, such as "Prose (Chinese) Category", "Prose (Non-Chinese) Category", and also "Short Photo Essay Category." Moreover, for the "Prose (Non-Chinese) Category", it limits the languages to English, Japanese, Indonesian, Cambodian, Filipino, Thai, Vietnamese, and also Korean.

For more information and registration, please click here.