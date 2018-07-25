Taiwan, China should resume talks: US State Department

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A U.S. State Department spokesperson on July 24 urged Taiwan and China to resume “dialogue that could produce positive results and avoid actions having the potential of escalating regional tension,” after Taichung was stripped of the right to host the 2019 East Asian Youth Games due to pressure from China.

An impromptu meeting held by the East Asian Olympic Committee (EAOC) on July 24 at the request of China voted to revoke Taichung’s right to host the Games, reported CNA.

It was the latest example of China attempting to belittle Taiwan internationally, after Beijing was infuriated by a campaign initiated by non-governmental organizations in Taiwan aimed at holding a referendum to advocate replacing "Chinese Taipei” with “Taiwan” at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, according to reports.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a U.S. State Department spokesperson told Central News Agency that the U.S. supports Taiwan becoming a member of international organizations which do not require statehood, and to engage with international organizations that do require statehood.

These include ICAO, Interpol, WHO, and more than 60 international organizations in which Taiwan has had a role, according to the spokesperson, adding that the U.S. is committed to backing Taiwan to help increase its already significant contributions to the world in the face of global challenges.

Stressing that cross-strait stability is in the long-term interests of the U.S., the official said that Taiwan and China should seek to reopen bilateral dialogue so that it might cultivate peace, stability and beneficial development for the two sides.