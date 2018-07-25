Taiwan's uniform-invoice prize winning numbers for May and June, 2018 announced

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan's Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced Saturday the uniform-invoice prize winning numbers for May and June 2018, with the NT$10 million special prize winning number being 20048019. Are you a lucky winner?

Special Prize 20048019 NT$10 million for matching all the digits from the above special prize winning number. Grand Prize 02142605 NT$2 million for matching all the digits from the above grand prize winning number. First Prize 21240109、78323535、18549847 NT$200,000 for matching all the digits from any of the above first prize winning numbers. Second Prize NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits from any of the first prize winning numbers. Third Prize NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits from any of the first prize winning numbers. Fourth Prize NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits from any of the first prize winning numbers. Fifth Prize NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits from any of the first prize winning numbers. Sixth Prize NT$200 for matching the last three digits from any of the first prize winning numbers. Additional

Claims In order to receive the prize money, a winner must fill out the form on the back of the uniform invoice and present this with his or her ID card at any post office from 2018/08/06 to 2018/11/05. A winner need not collect the prize money in person. Such person as is entrusted by a winner to collect his or her prize money should present his or her own ID card along with the winning person's ID card and the winning uniform invoice at the post office in order to receive the prize money. If the uniform invoice receipt does not indicate the amount of the sale, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money. If the buyer shown on the uniform invoice receipt is a government agency, state-run enterprise, public school, military unit or a business entity, t he winner is not qualified to collect the prize money. For winners of the fourth, third, second, first, grand or special prize, 20% withholding tax is levied on the prize. Each invoice may win only one prize. For more details, please check the Uniform Invoice Award Regulations.

The lottery, designed to boost tax revenues, was introduced on Jan. 1, 1951. The lottery has successfully encouraged people in Taiwan to obtain receipts for every purchase made with businesses with a certain amount of monthly turnover.