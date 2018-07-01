American Institute in Taiwan opposes airline name changes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following United States airlines removing references to Taiwan from their websites, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said Wednesday that the U.S. strongly opposed China pressuring private corporations into adopting political language on their public websites.

The same day, American Airlines dropped the name “Taiwan” from airport designations following an ultimatum from China to do so. The communist country had threatened several multinational corporations, including airlines and hotel chains, to stop referring to Taiwan as to a separate country by July 25.

AIT Spokeswoman Amanda Mansour said that private enterprises in the U.S. had no business accepting “orders” from China, the Central News Agency reported.

Chinese corporations were free to manage their websites in the U.S., so companies from outside China should also be left alone in how they design their websites to address consumers, Mansour reportedly said.

Chinese aviation authorities started their campaign against the name “Taiwan” on foreign airline websites last April, with a deadline which was later moved to July 25. Of the 44 airlines initially targeted, only six had still not complied with the Chinese demands recently.

While American Airlines removed the reference to Taiwan, it failed to accept Beijing’s demand to add China. On the other hand, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines were still keeping the abbreviation TW for Taiwan behind the names of Taiwanese airports, according to CNA.