Plouffe's homer in 16th leads Phillies over Dodgers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trevor Plouffe hit a three-run homer off outfielder Kike Hernandez with one out in the 16th inning as the Philadelphia Phillies outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-4 Tuesday night in a game that lasted nearly six hours.

After using eight pitchers, the Dodgers turned to Hernandez (0-1) in the 16th. He got Nick Williams to fly out, then walked Jesmuel Valentin and Jorge Alfaro before Plouffe hit an opposite-field shot for his first homer of the season and second career walkoff, ending the game after 5:55.

Eight Phillies relievers combined to allow one run and six hits over 11 impressive innings, with Vince Velasquez (7-8) pitching the top of the 16th. Velasquez, who tossed seven scoreless innings in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader win against San Diego, made his first relief appearance since 2015.

The game, which was delayed 14 minutes at the start by rain, ended at 1:14 a.m.

The teams combined to use 18 pitchers.