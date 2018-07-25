Report: 'Law and order' Trump soft on corporate offenders

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report by the Washington-based watchdog group Public Citizen found that while Donald Trump has positioned himself as a tough, "law and order" president, he has mostly excluded one group of offenders from his sights: those of the corporate class.

The report found that in 11 of the 12 federal agencies led by a Trump-appointed official during the president's first year, penalties imposed on corporate violators dropped, in the majority of cases by more than 50 percent.

That included a drop in penalties of 90 percent at the Justice Department and 68 percent at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

An analysis of available data found that overall penalties dropped at the Federal Communications Commission by 85 percent and at the Environmental Protection Agency by 94 percent.