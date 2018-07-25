Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Minnesota 000 002 030—5 9 0 Toronto 000 000 000—0 5 1

Berrios, Hildenberger (8), Pressly (9) and Wilson; Borucki, Axford (7), Loup (8), Oh (9) and Martin. W_Berrios 10-7. L_Borucki 0-2. HRs_Minnesota, Escobar (15).

___

New York 100 010 101—4 8 0 Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0 3 0

Tanaka and Romine; Chirinos, Hu (7) and Sucre. W_Tanaka 8-2. L_Chirinos 0-2.

___

Boston 100 020 021—6 9 0 Baltimore 002 023 00x—7 9 1

Pomeranz, Thornburg (5), Kelly (6), Velazquez (6) and Swihart; Y.Ramirez, Wright Jr. (6), Fry (7), Givens (8), Brach (9) and Joseph. W_Y.Ramirez 1-3. L_Pomeranz 1-4. Sv_Brach (11). HRs_Boston, Betts (24), Martinez 2 (31), Swihart (1). Baltimore, Beckham (4), Schoop (14).

___

Detroit 000 000 301—4 3 1 Kansas City 201 011 00x—5 9 1

Zimmermann, Farmer (6), Jimenez (8) and McCann; B.Smith, Hill (7), McCarthy (7), W.Peralta (9) and S.Perez. W_B.Smith 1-1. L_Zimmermann 4-2. Sv_W.Peralta (5). HRs_Detroit, Martinez (5). Kansas City, Moustakas (20), Perez (15).

___

Oakland 001 100 341 3—13 11 2 Texas 200 026 000 0—10 9 2

(10 innings)

Montas, Buchter (6), Wendelken (6), Familia (8), Treinen (10) and Lucroy; Minor, Gearrin (6), Mann (7), Leclerc (7), Diekman (8), Kela (8), Bibens-Dirkx (10) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Familia 6-4. L_Bibens-Dirkx 2-3. Sv_Treinen (25). HRs_Oakland, Canha (13), Piscotty (14), Davis (25), Lowrie (17). Texas, Gallo (25), Andrus (4), Calhoun (1).

___

Chicago 002 000 110—4 8 0 Los Angeles 000 000 020—2 4 1

Rodon, Minaya (8), Gomez (8), Soria (9) and Narvaez; Pena, No.Ramirez (7), Johnson (8) and Maldonado. W_Rodon 3-3. L_Pena 1-1. Sv_Soria (16). HRs_Chicago, Moncada (13).

___

INTERLEAGUE Pittsburgh 250 020 000—9 14 0 Cleveland 100 100 011—4 9 0

Musgrove, Brault (8), E.Santana (9) and Diaz; Bieber, Otero (2), O.Perez (4), Ne.Ramirez (5), Hand (7), Cimber (8), Allen (9) and Gomes, R.Perez. W_Musgrove 4-4. L_Bieber 5-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (16), Bell (6), Polanco (18). Cleveland, Guyer (4), Encarnacion (23).

___

Houston 200 000 000 6—8 10 1 Colorado 000 000 200 0—2 6 2

(10 innings)

Cole, McHugh (7), J.Smith (8), Rondon (9), Peacock (10) and Stassi; Ty.Anderson, Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9), Almonte (10) and Iannetta, Wolters. W_Rondon 2-2. L_W.Davis 0-3. HRs_Houston, Bregman (21), Springer (17).

___

San Francisco 001 101 001—4 11 0 Seattle 001 101 000—3 9 1

Suarez, Moronta (6), Dyson (7), Watson (8), W.Smith (9) and Posey; Elias, Bradford (4), Pazos (6), Nicasio (7), Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino. W_Watson 3-3. L_Diaz 0-3. Sv_W.Smith (4). HRs_San Francisco, Pence (1). Seattle, Heredia (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Atlanta 010 020 000—3 6 3 Miami 202 050 00x—9 10 0

Teheran, S.Freeman (5), Winkler (7), Biddle (8) and Flowers; Chen, Ziegler (7), Conley (8), Steckenrider (9) and Realmuto. W_Chen 3-7. L_Teheran 7-7. HRs_Atlanta, Camargo (10). Miami, Castro (8), Realmuto (13).

___

San Diego 002 000 001—3 6 0 New York 302 100 00x—6 9 0

Lauer, Stock (5), Hughes (8) and Hedges; Wheeler, Lugo (8) and Mesoraco. W_Wheeler 4-6. L_Lauer 5-7. HRs_New York, Conforto (13).

___

St. Louis 000 100 100 02—4 8 1 Cincinnati 000 000 200 00—2 5 0

(11 innings)

Gomber, Mayers (7), Jor.Hicks (8), Lyons (9), Tuivailala (9), Norris (11) and Molina; Bailey, Lorenzen (7), R.Iglesias (9), Garrett (11) and Casali, Barnhart. W_Tuivailala 3-3. L_Garrett 0-2. Sv_Norris (19). HRs_St. Louis, Fowler (8). Cincinnati, Suarez (21).

___

Arizona 000 031 001—5 12 0 Chicago 000 001 000—1 6 0

Buchholz, Chafin (7), Bradley (7), Boxberger (9) and Avila; Hendricks, Butler (6), Chavez (8), Cishek (9) and Caratini, Contreras. W_Buchholz 3-1. L_Hendricks 6-9. HRs_Chicago, Heyward (7).

___

Washington 130 000 000 0—4 8 0 Milwaukee 000 030 100 1—5 12 1

(10 innings)

Hellickson, J.Miller (6), Kintzler (7), Madson (8), K.Herrera (9), Grace (10) and Kieboom; Guerra, Jeffress (7), Burnes (8), Knebel (9), T.Williams (10), Jennings (10) and Pina. W_Jennings 4-3. L_Grace 0-1. HRs_Washington, Eaton (3). Milwaukee, Yelich (13).

___

Los Angeles 100 111 000 000 000 0—4 11 0 Philadelphia 000 010 300 000 000 3—7 11 0

(16 innings)

Maeda, Alexander (8), Chargois (9), Rosscup (9), Hudson (9), Goeddel (10), Floro (12), Jansen (14), K.Hernandez (16) and Grandal; Nola, Morgan (6), D.Anderson (7), Arano (8), Hunter (10), Neshek (11), Garcia (12), A.Davis (14), Velasquez (16) and Alfaro. W_Velasquez 7-8. L_K.Hernandez 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Grandal 2 (16). Philadelphia, Alfaro (7), Plouffe (1), Williams (12).