2018 Smart Asia Taiwan Expo to get underway in Taichung

TAIPEI (Taiwan Today) -- The latest intelligent city technologies from health care to transport will be on show at the 2018 Smart Asia Taiwan Expo and Forum, set to open July 26 in central Taiwan’s Taichung City.



Organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) in collaboration with the European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan’s Low Carbon Initiative, the three-day event will be held at the Taichung International Exhibition Center, TAITRA said.



A total of 41 domestic and foreign companies and local governments are expected to take part, with exhibitors showcasing smart city products from five sectors: architecture, energy, health care, manufacturing and transport. The latest electric vehicles, Internet of Things platforms and telemedicine products, or apps that allow a patient to consult with a doctor remotely, are some of the technologies to be on show.



Another 300 overseas buyers from 45 countries and territories, including heavyweights Google Inc. and Japan-headquartered telecommunications company NEC Platforms Ltd., are registered to attend, with the largest group hailing from India, TAITRA added.



The expo is an opportunity for Taiwan to highlight its world-leading expertise in intelligent urban solutions and technologies. Government agencies and urban project development offices in the cities of Taipei and Taoyuan in the north, Chiayi in the south and Taichung will also be taking part to showcase the nation’s progress in smart city development.



Taipei and Taichung won the Intelligent Community of the Year award from New York-headquartered think tank, Intelligent Community Forum, in 2006 and 2013, respectively, while this year Chiayi, Tainan City in the south, and Taoyuan made the list of seven finalists.