POSH Kerry joint venture begins new chapter for renewable energy in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In Taipei on July 24, a new joint venture (JV) project between Singapore-based POSH and Taiwan’s Kerry TJ Logistics was inaugurated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.



The POSH Kerry Renewables JV aims to provide a “unique integrated solutions platform” for the offshore wind energy market that Taiwan is aiming to develop over the coming decades.

In short, the two corporations, working with partners and subsidiaries, aim to create a one-stop service provider for the delivery, construction, and maintenance of offshore wind turbines, which will eventually offset Taiwan’s reliance on fossil fuels as the country seeks to achieve 30 percent of its energy needs provided by renewables by the year 2030.



POSH with a large fleet of ocean faring vessels and plenty of experience in maritime construction projects, along with Kerry’s expertise in transportation and logistics, together will be able to provide clients with the highest quality in construction and maintenance capability for future offshore wind farms.



POSH Kerry Renewables has already announced an MoU with local marine and towage company Seagreen Enterprise. The partners will begin cooperative efforts to recruit and train a highly skilled pipeline crew for future construction projects, backed by a team of top-notch engineers and logistics specialists.



POSH Kerry Renewables is dedicated to supporting the country's “goal of building up local offshore marine capabilities through the exchange of knowledge and best practices” for the benefit of future generations.



The first planned construction site for offshore wind turbines will be off the coast of Guanyin, Taoyuan, and with operations scheduled to begin in the fall. Potential future projects off the coasts of Yunlin and Hsinchu are also reportedly under consideration.



